Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

N21 brings back wardrobe staples with feathery details and statement bows

AP | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi
Feb 26, 2025 04:14 PM IST

During Milan Fashion Week, Alessandro Dell’Acqua showcased N21's winter collection, merging high and low fashion.

Alessandro Dell’Acqua's N21 collection for next winter, previewed Tuesday during Milan Fashion Week, mixes high and low, the feminine and masculine, wispy with substantial.

A model wears a creation as part of the N.21 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan. (AP)
A model wears a creation as part of the N.21 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan. (AP)

Also Read | Internet stunned by model Isabeli Fontana’s risqué, barely-there dress on runway: ‘Why did they do this to her!’

The collection

The collection brings back wardrobe basics like the little black dress, a pair of bows defining the neckline or with a racer-back cut. The season's boxy knitwear is destined to be a staple — worn with comfortable corduroy, pretty A-line print skirts and organza skirts with beaded detailing.

Bows are the motif of the season, and they are oversized on dresses or skirts, which define the silhouette. Overcoats have a starring role, featuring exaggerated proportions or feathery wisps along the button line. A barn coat in corduroy with a leather collar is a standout — worn over a sheer dress for contrast.

Dell'Acqua said backstage that he was inspired by Sofia Coppola's movies, specifically “Lost in Translation,” “The Virgin Suicides” and “Marie Antoniette.”

“I adore the errors,'' Dell'Acqua said backstage." There are things that shouldn't go together, like the feathers in these moments where they don't belong, but I think it is fun."

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On