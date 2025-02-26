N21 brings back wardrobe staples with feathery details and statement bows

Alessandro Dell’Acqua's N21 collection for next winter, previewed Tuesday during Milan Fashion Week, mixes high and low, the feminine and masculine, wispy with substantial. A model wears a creation as part of the N.21 Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan. (AP)

Also Read | Internet stunned by model Isabeli Fontana’s risqué, barely-there dress on runway: ‘Why did they do this to her!’

The collection

The collection brings back wardrobe basics like the little black dress, a pair of bows defining the neckline or with a racer-back cut. The season's boxy knitwear is destined to be a staple — worn with comfortable corduroy, pretty A-line print skirts and organza skirts with beaded detailing.

Bows are the motif of the season, and they are oversized on dresses or skirts, which define the silhouette. Overcoats have a starring role, featuring exaggerated proportions or feathery wisps along the button line. A barn coat in corduroy with a leather collar is a standout — worn over a sheer dress for contrast.

Dell'Acqua said backstage that he was inspired by Sofia Coppola's movies, specifically “Lost in Translation,” “The Virgin Suicides” and “Marie Antoniette.”

“I adore the errors,'' Dell'Acqua said backstage." There are things that shouldn't go together, like the feathers in these moments where they don't belong, but I think it is fun."