Need glowing skin overnight? Here are 5 night creams for soft, and supple, skin

Our skin tends to repair itself during night and hence, including a night cream in your daily skincare ritual becomes a crucial step. In fact, a night cream has multiple skin benefits that can help you wake up fresh with supple and soft skin. Rich in antioxidants and anti-ageing properties, night creams repair your skin from daily stress, pollution, and sun exposure. Best night creams for your skin(Pexels)

Packed with rich ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, retinol, peptides, and essential oils, night creams work overnight to restore your skin’s vitality.

And if you have been looking to buy a night cream for your skin, then we have listed our top 5 picks for you.

Check out top 5 night creams for your skin:

Discover youthful skin with Neutrogena Visible Repair Retinol Day & Night Cream during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. This powerful duo reduces fine lines, improves skin texture, and boosts radiance. Formulated with retinol and nourishing ingredients, it hydrates deeply while restoring firmness. Shop now and experience visible results with dermatologist-recommended care at exciting festive discounts.

Transform your skincare routine with RE' EQUIL 0.1% Retinol Night Cream this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Its dermatologically tested formula minimizes wrinkles, evens skin tone, and enhances collagen production overnight. Gentle yet effective, it targets early signs of ageing while maintaining skin hydration. Buy during the festive sale and enjoy radiant, youthful skin at incredible value.

Brighten your nights with Cetaphil Brightening Night Comfort Cream in the Amazon Great Indian Festival deals. Infused with gentle brightening ingredients, it reduces dark spots, restores moisture, and leaves skin soft and glowing. Perfect for sensitive skin, this dermatologist-trusted cream helps you wake up refreshed. Shop now and elevate your nighttime skincare at unbeatable festive prices.

Recharge your skin overnight with Ras Luxury Oils Super Recharge Night Cream during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Enriched with botanicals and natural actives, it hydrates, repairs, and revitalizes tired skin while reducing fine lines. The rich texture restores glow and firmness, giving you radiant mornings. Shop this luxurious night care essential now at exclusive festive discounts.

Fight ageing signs with Minimalist 2% Retinoid Anti Ageing Night Cream this Amazon Great Indian Festival. The advanced formula smooths wrinkles, reduces pigmentation, and supports collagen renewal without irritation. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, it works overnight to reveal youthful, healthy skin. Grab this must-have retinoid cream during the festive sale and enjoy transformative results at the best prices.

FAQ for night creams How is a night cream different from a day cream? Day creams are usually lightweight, contain SPF for sun protection, and are formulated for daily wear under makeup. Night creams, on the other hand, are richer, focus on repairing damage, boosting collagen, reducing wrinkles, and restoring skin while you sleep.

Can I use night cream daily? Yes. Night creams are safe to use every night as part of your bedtime skincare routine. Consistent use helps deliver visible results like improved skin texture, reduced fine lines, and better hydration.

Which age group should use night creams? Night creams are generally recommended for people in their mid-20s and above, as skin starts to lose collagen and moisture. However, even younger adults with dry or stressed skin can benefit from a nourishing night cream.

How do I apply night cream correctly? Cleanse your face thoroughly. Apply toner or serum if part of your routine. Take a pea-sized amount of night cream and massage gently onto your face and neck in upward strokes. Avoid the eye area unless the cream is safe for it.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.