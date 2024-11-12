Neetu Kapoor 'borrowed' Isha Ambani's extravagant Navratan necklace from Ambani wedding? Reddit asks if it's a 'replica'

The world's eyes were on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai in July 2024. Our collective jaws also dropped at the extravagant jewellery worn by the Ambani family at the lavish wedding. At Anant and Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, Isha grabbed attention with her ethnic look in a Manish Malhotra ensemble and a uniquely crafted 'navratan haar' that took three years to just collect the gemstones. Now, her statement necklace is back in news – thanks to Neetu Kapoor. Also read | Giggling Isha Ambani shines as US influencer highlights her ‘magnificent’ necklace Neetu Kapoor was spotted wearing same necklace Isha Ambani wore to Ambani wedding. (Reddit/ BollyBlindsNGossip)

Curious case of Neetu and Isha's navratan necklaces

A recent Reddit post on Bolly Blinds N Gossip titled, 'Neetu Kapoor wearing Isha Ambani’s navratan necklace?' is gaining traction. The Redditor wondered if Neetu 'borrowed' the necklace from Isha and family, and wrote, “Spotted Neetu Kapoor wearing the exact same navratan necklace that Isha Ambani wore to the Ambani wedding in July. The necklace was designed by the famous Viren Bhagat, and apparently, it took Nita a couple of years to collect the navratan stones that large. I wonder if Neetu borrowed it from them or if she bought a replica cause it definitely is worth a lot!”

Neetu was seen with sister-in-law Reema Jain in a recent photo from a party with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others, sporting a navratan necklace identical to the one Isha wore to the Ambani wedding months ago.

At her brother, Anant Ambani's wedding, Isha's look grabbed attention. Isha chose a pristine white-toned Manish Malhotra lehenga and paired it with a multi-gem-studded necklace at Anant-Radhika's Shubh Aashirwad held on July 13, 2024.

Check out Neetu and Isha's photos:

More about Isha's navratan necklace

While Isha's ensemble, which included a heavily embellished silk woven brocade lehenga featuring floral motifs intricately adorned with real silver zardosi embroidery, was lavish, her jewellery made a bigger statement. She was seen flaunting an exquisite Navratan or 9-gemstone necklace, a pair of mismatched earrings, a diamond kamarbandh, and a stack of diamond bangles.

Isha's navratan necklace was crafted by the legendary Viren Bhagat. In a video shared by social media influencer and jewellery enthusiast Julia Chafe, she revealed that it took three years to collect such magnificent gemstones for Isha's necklace – ruby, emerald, blue sapphire, yellow sapphire, diamond, pearl, coral, jade, and hessonite.

Moreover, Julia mentioned that these are from Nita Ambani's personal collection, and the businesswoman told her the same. Julia further mentioned that this was also the first time that Isha wore blue sapphires. According to Julia, it was about 35 to 40 carats.

Reactions to Neetu's identical necklace

A Redditor wrote about Neetu's necklace, "This may cost more than my forefathers (or their forefathers) ever made but it looks like some kind you get at a local mela with coloured plastic (made to look like) stones!!"



Another said, "It is clearly a replica." A comment also read, "Think it is a replica.. the IA (Isha Ambani) one has stones and loosely based off of this photo the top and bottom layers may have pearls..."