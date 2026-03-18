Nine days, nine colours, endless outfits: Your Chaitra Navratri wardrobe sorted

This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on Thursday, March 19, 2026 (as per Drik Panchang). Also known as Ram Navratri, the festival celebrates Goddess Durga’s nine forms over nine days and concludes with Ram Navami, marking the birth of Lord Rama. It also signifies the beginning of the Hindu New Year. Across the country, these nine days are observed with fasting, prayers and devotion, as people worship each form of the Goddess from Pratipada to Navami. And while the spiritual significance remains at the core, there’s also a beautiful cultural element that makes Navratri extra special, dressing in the colour of the day.
Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own.
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Each day is associated with a specific colour that holds symbolic meaning, ranging from strength and purity to growth and wisdom. It’s not just about looking festive, but about aligning with the energy of the day. Think of it as intentional festive dressing, where your outfit reflects both tradition and mood.
9 days, 9 colours for each day of Chaitra Navratri
Day 1 (March 19, 2026) – Yellow
Yellow is all about positivity, warmth and fresh beginnings, a perfect way to start Navratri. It reflects Maa Shailputri’s grounded strength and connection to nature. Wearing yellow is believed to invite happiness and optimism into your life. Think sunshine tones, soft mustards and bright hues that instantly lift your mood. It’s the kind of colour that feels festive without trying too hard.
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Day 2 (March 20, 2026) – Green
Green stands for growth, peace and renewal, symbolising Maa Brahmacharini’s journey of devotion and discipline. It’s a calming colour that brings a sense of balance and harmony. From deep emeralds to soft leafy tones, green feels refreshing and easy on the eyes. It’s also one of the most wearable shades, making it perfect for both puja and everyday festive looks.
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Day 3 (March 21, 2026) – Grey
Grey might seem understated, but it represents strength, stability and quiet confidence. Associated with Maa Chandraghanta, it reflects a calm yet powerful presence. It’s a great choice if you prefer minimal, elegant dressing over bright festive colours. Pair it with subtle embroidery or metallic accents to elevate the look without losing its understated charm.
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Day 4 (March 22, 2026) – Orange
Orange is vibrant, energetic and full of life, just like Maa Kushmanda, who is believed to have created the universe. It symbolises enthusiasm, creativity and spiritual energy. This is your day to go bold and playful with your outfit. If it’s burnt orange or a bright tangerine, this shade instantly makes a statement.
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Day 5 (March 23, 2026) – White
White represents purity, peace and simplicity, aligning with Maa Skandamata’s nurturing energy. It’s a calming colour that feels light, fresh and graceful. Perfect for daytime pujas, white outfits can be styled minimally or dressed up with silver or pearl accessories. It’s timeless, elegant and always looks effortlessly put-together.
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Day 6 (March 24, 2026) – Red
Red is the ultimate festive colour, symbolising power, passion and protection. Associated with Maa Katyayani, it reflects strength and fierce energy. It’s bold, eye-catching and perfect for making a statement. Whether you go for deep maroons or bright reds, this is your day to embrace full festive glam.
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Day 7 (March 25, 2026) – Royal Blue
Royal blue stands for confidence, depth and wisdom. Linked to Maa Kalaratri, it represents strength in the face of darkness. It’s a rich, striking colour that feels both regal and modern. Perfect for evening aartis or festive gatherings, royal blue always makes an impact without being overpowering.
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Day 8 (March 26, 2026) – Pink
Pink brings in softness, love and compassion, reflecting Maa Mahagauri’s grace and purity. It’s feminine, cheerful and perfect if you want something light yet festive. From blush tones to brighter pinks, this colour adds a touch of warmth and charm to your Navratri wardrobe.
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Day 9 (March 27, 2026) – Purple
Purple symbolises ambition, spirituality and higher consciousness. Dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, it represents wisdom and divine power. It’s a rich, slightly unconventional festive colour that instantly stands out. Perfect for closing Navratri on a stylish note, purple feels both royal and contemporary.
9 days, 9 colours for each day of Chaitra Navratri: FAQs
Each colour is associated with a form of Goddess Durga and reflects a specific energy or blessing.
Yes, most pieces are versatile enough for casual outings, office wear or other festive occasions.
Cotton, rayon and silk blends are ideal for comfort and festive appeal.
Not necessarily—you can incorporate the colour through dupattas, prints or accessories.
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Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own.Read More