Nine days, nine colours, endless outfits: Your Chaitra Navratri wardrobe sorted

This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on Thursday, March 19, 2026 (as per Drik Panchang). Also known as Ram Navratri, the festival celebrates Goddess Durga’s nine forms over nine days and concludes with Ram Navami, marking the birth of Lord Rama. It also signifies the beginning of the Hindu New Year. Across the country, these nine days are observed with fasting, prayers and devotion, as people worship each form of the Goddess from Pratipada to Navami. And while the spiritual significance remains at the core, there’s also a beautiful cultural element that makes Navratri extra special, dressing in the colour of the day. Nine days, nine colours for Chaitra Navratri: celebrate in style (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own. Read more Read less

Each day is associated with a specific colour that holds symbolic meaning, ranging from strength and purity to growth and wisdom. It’s not just about looking festive, but about aligning with the energy of the day. Think of it as intentional festive dressing, where your outfit reflects both tradition and mood.