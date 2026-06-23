No diamonds, no bling: Ambani ‘badi bahu’ Shloka Mehta impresses in simple ₹16K kurta for temple visit with Akash Ambani

She paired it with scalloped trousers featuring intricate embroidery along the edges, which added depth and refinement to the ensemble while maintaining its elegance. The overall look beautifully balanced comfort with understated luxury, making it perfect for a serene temple visit.

Shloka ’s kurta was crafted from a breathable, lightweight cotton fabric, making it an ideal choice for the summer season. The outfit comes adorned with vibrant screen-printed poppy motifs that add a fresh, cheerful charm to the overall look. The kurta is further elevated with delicate embroidered detailing on the sleeves and hemline, lending a subtle touch of sophistication to its otherwise breezy and relaxed silhouette. Take a look at the video here .

Shloka Mehta, the Ambani family's elder daughter-in-law, recently visited a temple with her husband, Akash Ambani , to offer prayers. The high-profile couple, often seen in glamorous ensembles and statement jewellery, opted for understated and elegant looks for the spiritual outing. Their simple style proved that sometimes, less truly is more. Let’s take a closer look at what they wore and the easy styling lessons you can take away from their appearance. (Also read: Ambani’s badi bahu Shloka Mehta stuns like a modern-day princess in glittering ivory gown with dramatic train. See pics )

With minimal makeup and her tresses tied in a neat high ponytail, she perfectly completed her ethnic look.

If you loved Shloka’s look and want to add it to your wardrobe, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Her elegant ensemble is from the label Misri by Meghna Nayyar and comes with a price tag of ₹15,499.

On the other hand, Akash kept it minimal in a white shirt paired with black fitted pants.