Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker stuns in ivory saree on KBC 16, wins hearts with elegant ethnic look: Watch

Manu Bhaker, along with Aman Sehrawat, was recently spotted on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The 22-year-old athlete made the nation proud with two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Manu, who usually sports athleisure or casual wear, stunned everyone by embracing a traditional saree for the occasion, radiating sheer elegance. Her graceful appearance in six yards of grace was a delightful surprise, showcasing a different side of her style. Let's decode Manu's elegant saree look and take some fashion inspiration for your ethnic wardrobe. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor repeats her red maxi skirt, elevates it with blazer for a stylish airport look. Fashionistas, take notes! ) Manu Bhaker turns heads in stunning saree look at KBC set.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Decoding Manu Bhaker's elegant saree look

Manu's saree comes in a breathtaking ivory shade and is adorned with a delicate floral jaal pattern that exudes timeless elegance. The saree is designed with layered frills and flounce, creating a flowy, ethereal look, while the intricately embroidered border adds an extra layer of sophistication and glamour. She styled it traditionally, allowing the pallu to cascade gracefully from her shoulder, enhancing the saree's elegant drape. Manu teamed it with a classic sleeveless printed blouse, beautifully embellished with golden detailing, which adds a touch of sparkle and elevates the entire ensemble to new heights of chicness.

What is the price of her saree?

If you're captivated by Manu's saree and want to incorporate it into your wardrobe, we've got the details for you. Her stunning six-yard ensemble is from the designer brand Gopi Vaid and comes with a price tag of Rs. 58,500.

Manu Bhaker's saree is from the brand Gopi Vaid and costs Rs. 58,500.(www.elahe.in)

For accessories, Manu kept it minimal to let her outfit shine. She opted for a pair of diamond stud earrings and a golden wristwatch. Her makeup was understated yet flawless, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a dewy base, luminous highlighter, and nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in a chic bun adorned with elegant embellishments, perfectly completing her stunning look.

About Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker is an Indian sport shooter and Olympic medalist who achieved remarkable success at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. She earned two bronze medals, including one in the women's 10-meter air pistol event, making her the first female Indian shooter to secure an Olympic medal.