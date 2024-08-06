Paris 2024 Olympics: Nita Ambani’s white salwar suit is all about class and style

Paris 2024 Olympics: The Ambani family is slaying in Paris this year. The family took off to experience 2024 Olympics, and since then, our feeds have been flooded with their sartorial fashion. From keeping it minimal and chic to portraying Indian traditions in ethnics, the Ambani family is busy making fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Nita Ambani gave us fresh fashion goals in a stunning ethnic ensemble as she walked out in style. Nita Ambani, on Tuesday, drove our midweek blues far away as she stepped out in a stunning ethnic ensemble. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

Nita Ambani’s salwar suit has our heart

Nita Ambani, on Tuesday, drove our midweek blues far away as she stepped out in a stunning ethnic ensemble. Nita Ambani chose a white salwar suit and we cannot help but take notes. The white embellished salwar suit came embroidered in white threads throughout. The salwar featured a knee-length shrug decorated in silver threads, with intricate embroidery work. She teamed it with matching white ethnic trousers. Paparazzi clicked Nita Ambani stepping out, and called out her name – to which, Nita Ambani sported her bright smile and waved at the cameras before getting into her car.

The video was shared by a fan page on Instagram, and soon the reel was flooded with likes and comments. Netizens loved Nita Ambani’s ethnic look and commented with clapping hands. Take a look at the video here.

Here’s how Nita Ambani accessorised her look

Nita Ambani carried a matching white and silver bag and minimally accessorised her look. The bag featured silver glass details at the sides. Nita Ambani wore her tresses loose with a wavy curly look and a side part. In minimal makeup – nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, contoured cheeks, a shade of nude lipstick and a small bindi - Nita Ambani aced the ethnic look to perfection. Needless to say, we are busy taking notes from Nita Ambani on how to ace the perfect ethnic look.

