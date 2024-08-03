Nita Ambani’s mehendi artist applies Olympic-themed henna to fans in Paris

Veena Nagda, mehendi artist to the stars, is currently in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Veena Nagda’s beautiful mehendi art has found a place of honour at India House. She has been applying Olympic-themed mehendi to fans visiting India House. Nita Ambani with Veena Nagda during the Paris Olympics 2024.

India House is an initiative by Nita Ambani’s Reliance Foundation in collaboration with the Indian Olympic Association. The space is dedicated to promoting Indian art, culture and food. Guests who visit India House can experience cultural performances, taste Indian food like chaat, appreciate traditional textiles and handicrafts, and try their hands at henna art.

Veena Nagda, who was the mehendi artist at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish Mumbai wedding, has been applying mehendi to Olympic fans. Her designs in Paris typically include the Olympic symbol of five interlocked rings. The Olympic symbol of five interlocked rings represents the “union of the five continents and the meeting of athletes from throughout the world at the Olympic Games,” according to the Olympic Charter.

“Mehendi from India to the world. We would love to see you at @indianolympichouse ! Please swing by and say Hello,” Veena Nagda posted on Instagram as she shared photos of her clients getting mehendi art done.

She also thanked Nita Ambani for giving a platform to her art. “Words aren't enough to thank you for the opportunities Nita Ben has created for me. She is such an inspiration. Her faith in my work really motivated me to push further,” wrote Nagda.

Veena Nadga’s designs have been a favourite of Mumbai high society as well as Bollywood stars for several years now. She had applied mehendi to celebrities like Ananya Panday at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s mehendi ceremony ahead of their July 12 wedding.

Nita Ambani’s mehendi for her younger son Anant Ambani's wedding included the names of all her family members, including husband Mukesh Ambani, elder son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka, daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal, and all her grandchildren.