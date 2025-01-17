Only Nora Fatehi can turn cute miniskirt and top into the chicest outfit: Here's how to copy her winter look asap

Nora Fatehi's song with Jason Derulo, Snake, is out. It is her biggest international collaboration yet. The singer-actor-dancer has been busy with the promotions and was recently in London. We love a good miniskirt outfit (hello Priyanka Chopra!) and that is exactly what Nora Fatehi served with her playful yet elevated outfit. Also read | Nora Fatehi reveals her workout secrets for staying in shape at 32 Nora Fatehi makes heads turn in a winter outfit you'd want to steal. (Instagram/ Nora Fatehi)

Nora's winter outfit is both cute and casual

In cold weather, you probably need something cute to wear besides sweatpants, pyjamas and big puffer jackets. Enter Nora Fatehi's latest outfit. Nora most certainly knows how to style a short skirt for every situation, and her latest look is perfect for a vacation, date night, or beyond.

She paired her white tulle skirt featuring ruffles with a simple grey jumper, black boots and a matching micro purse. To copy her look, all you have to do is throw your thick, winter-appropriate jumper or sweater over a trendy miniskirt, and complete your chic cold-weather outfit with a tiny bag. Bold thigh-high boots can make your outfit feel fierce.

More style inspiration

Wear a short skirt with a cosy oversized sweater, tights, and boots. Or pair a pleated short skirt with a fitted sweater, knee-high socks, and sneakers. For a sporty look, pair a short skirt with a graphic sweater, leggings, and sneakers. You can also go for a miniskirt, hoodie, sneakers, and a baseball cap combo. For an edgy look, wear your skirt with a pair of fishnets, and boots.

In terms of accessories, you can add a belt to define your waist and break up the outfit or wear a scarf to add a pop of colour and texture. Top off your outfit with a hat, like a fedora or beanie, and add a statement piece of jewellery, like a bold necklace or earrings, to complete your going out look.