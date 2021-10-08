Pooja Hedge slays monochrome fashion wearing this…

Pooja Hedge is a joy to behold, in her fashionable attires. The actor never stops making her Instagram family swoon with snippets from her fashion photoshoots. With every fashionable attire, the actor manages to set major goals of traditional as well as Western fashion.

Be it colours or monochrome, the actor can carry both with equal sass and poise. On Friday, Pooja made our day better with a stunning set of pictures from one of her fashion photoshoots and we are still drooling under its effect.

The actor shared two pictures of herself adorning monochrome colours and her Instagram family couldn't help but swoon at it. For the pictures, Pooja played muse to the designer house Basque, and chose a Western attire.

The designer house is famously known for their designs of contemporary fashion and for making luxurious attires affordable. Their timeless collections of revived fashion is also one of the best known features. In the picture, Pooja can be seen dressed in a white ruched white top and a black corset.

Take a look:

The top perfectly hugs her midriff and the corset makes her show off her curves perfectly. “Outta my way,” Pooja captioned her pictures. Styled by Kajol Mulani, Pooja opted for a wet hair look. She left her shoulder-length tresses open in wet locks.The ruched top adorned by Pooja in the pictures is priced at ₹3500 in Basque’s official website. Take a look:

In the pictures, she can be seen holding the camera as well as posing for it. Celebrity hairstylist Suhas Shinde gave the wet look to her tresses. Pooja opted for a minimal makeup look for this fashion photoshoot. In nude eyeshadow, contoured lips, drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes and a dab of nude lipstick, Pooja was ready to put fashion police on immediate alert.

Pooja Hedge is setting higher goals for contemporary fashion and we are taking notes, all the while drooling at her look.

