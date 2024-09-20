Pooja Hegde's dreamy blue lace gown finds the middle ground between light and dark feminine energy

Pooja Hegde is a style diva and effortlessly rocks all kinds of outfits, whether it’s the simplicity of traditional attire or contemporary, modern glam. The actor donned a deep navy blue gown for the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024, radiating old-world charm with a perfect blend of lace and satin. Pooja Hegde's deep-blue satin and lace ensemble radiated glam princess vibe.(Instagram/@stylebyami)

Pooja’s look

The Ziad Nakad gown was a deep, rich navy blue. The form-fitting bodice had intricate blue lace with a nude fabric that added a bold and daring touch to the high-glam, feminine dress. With long sleeves and a high neckline, the gown was backless. The satin skirt trailed down, with a unique drape at the waistline. The skirt flared out and appeared voluminous. To emphasize the high neckline and focus on the statement lacework, her hair was pulled into a sleek updo. Keeping her accessories minimal, she wore only a pair of dazzling earrings. The entire ensemble radiated luxurious, old-world elegance, with lavish satin and intricate lacework. The high-fashion glam was maintained with natural, dewy makeup—subtle blush, rosy lips, liner, and voluminous lashes.

The outfit was a perfect blend of light and dark feminine aesthetics. While it embodied bold, dark feminine energy with the backless cut, sleek hair updo, and deep shade of shimmery blue, it also conveyed light feminine energy through the dainty lacework, dewy makeup, and voluminous skirt.

About her work

Pan-India actor Pooja Hegde made her acting debut in the Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi in 2012, followed by the Telugu film Oka Laila Kosam. In 2014, the same year as her Telugu debut, she made her Bollywood debut in Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan. She has since appeared in other Bollywood films, including Housefull 4, Radhe Shyam, and was last seen alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Her upcoming films include Deva and Housefull 5.

