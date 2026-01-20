Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Price drop on marathon shoes: 8 high-performance running shoes worth grabbing now

    With major price drops on trusted running shoe brands like ASICS, adidas, Puma, Reebok and Campus, now is the best time to invest in marathon-ready footwear. 

    Published on: Jan 20, 2026 2:01 PM IST
    By Samarpita Yashaswini
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Reebok Men's Ultra Lite Lp Dark Cypress/Lemon Glow Running Shoes - 9 UK (43 EU) (10 US) (FW0366) - DRKCYP/None/None - 9 UK (10 US)View Details...

    ₹1,499

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    View Details...

    ₹11,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    adidas Mens Drogo M CBLACK/FTWWHT Running Shoe - 9 UK (CK9521_8)View Details...

    ₹1,649

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Reebok Mens Sports Shoe | Flow Advance | Ideal for Gym & Running Black, 8 UKView Details...

    ₹1,199

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Campus Men's North Plus Running Shoes BLK - 9UK/IndiaView Details...

    ₹1,099

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    When marathon season rolls around, the right pair of running shoes can make all the difference and now is the perfect time to upgrade. With major price drops across top sportswear brands, high-performance marathon and long-distance running shoes are suddenly far more accessible.

    Price drop on marathon shoes: 8 high-performance running shoes worth grabbing now
    Price drop on marathon shoes: 8 high-performance running shoes worth grabbing now

    From cushioned daily trainers to energy-return-focused race-day picks, these discounted running shoes are designed to support endurance, comfort, and speed without putting extra strain on your budget. Here’s a closer look at some of the best marathon-ready running shoes currently seeing price cuts.

    Price drop on marathon shoes:

    Loading Suggestions...

    Lightweight and breathable, the Reebok Ultra Lite LP is ideal for runners who prefer a minimal, fuss-free shoe for long distances. The mesh upper keeps airflow high, while the flexible sole supports natural foot movement, making it a great choice for beginners training for their first marathon or regular long runs.

    Loading Suggestions...

    Built for performance, the Velocity Nitro™ 4 features Puma’s responsive Nitro foam that delivers excellent energy return. It strikes a balance between cushioning and speed, making it suitable for tempo runs, long-distance training, and race day alike. The durable outsole ensures grip even during extended road runs.

    Loading Suggestions...

    The adidas Drogo M is a reliable everyday running shoe that works well for marathon training blocks. With its supportive midsole and lightweight build, it offers steady cushioning for long hours on the road. A solid pick for runners who want comfort and durability at a reduced price.

    Loading Suggestions...

    Designed for smooth transitions and all-day comfort, the Flow Advance M doubles as a running and lifestyle sneaker. Its flexible cushioning supports long-distance runs while remaining comfortable enough for post-run wear, perfect for runners who want versatility in one shoe.

    Loading Suggestions...

    A favourite among serious long-distance runners, the Gel-Nimbus 26 is all about plush comfort. Featuring ASICS’ signature GEL technology and advanced cushioning, it’s designed to absorb impact during long marathon runs. This shoe is especially suited for neutral runners who prioritise joint protection and stability.

    Loading Suggestions...

    The Novablast 5 Lite-Show stands out for its bouncy, energetic ride. With high-rebound cushioning and reflective Lite-Show detailing for low-light visibility, it’s ideal for runners who train early mornings or late evenings while preparing for marathons.

    Loading Suggestions...

    Light, stable, and supportive, the adidas Yking 2.0 is a dependable option for daily mileage and endurance runs. Its streamlined design and responsive cushioning make it suitable for runners who want consistency during long training cycles.

    Loading Suggestions...

    Budget-friendly yet functional, the Campus North Plus is a practical choice for runners starting marathon training. It offers decent cushioning and grip, making it suitable for regular runs, practice sessions, and fitness-focused runners looking for value deals.

    Marathon shoes don’t have to come with marathon-sized price tags. With these ongoing price drops, runners can now access trusted brands like ASICS, adidas, Puma, and Reebok at significantly reduced prices. Whether you’re training for your first 10K, a half marathon, or the full 42.2 km, investing in the right pair of running shoes during a sale can elevate your performance, comfort, and confidence.

    Similar stories for you:

    Kashmiri woollen suits for women: Timeless winter elegance with heritage craft; Our fav picks

    Get a natural glow on your face with these face serums at great discounts on the Amazon Sale

    Lip balm for winter: Top picks for January 2026; Get rid of chapped and dry lips

    Price drop on marathon shoes: FAQs
    Yes. Models like ASICS Gel-Nimbus 26 and Puma Velocity Nitro™ 4 are specifically designed for long-distance and endurance running.
    Consider your running distance, foot type (neutral/support), cushioning preference, and training intensity before choosing the right pair.
    Absolutely. Most of these running shoes are versatile enough for daily runs, training sessions, and even casual wear.
    Reebok Ultra Lite LP and adidas Drogo M are great beginner-friendly options due to their lightweight build and comfortable cushioning.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Fashion/Price Drop On Marathon Shoes: 8 High-performance Running Shoes Worth Grabbing Now
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes