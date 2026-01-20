Price drop on marathon shoes: 8 high-performance running shoes worth grabbing now
With major price drops on trusted running shoe brands like ASICS, adidas, Puma, Reebok and Campus, now is the best time to invest in marathon-ready footwear.
When marathon season rolls around, the right pair of running shoes can make all the difference and now is the perfect time to upgrade. With major price drops across top sportswear brands, high-performance marathon and long-distance running shoes are suddenly far more accessible.
From cushioned daily trainers to energy-return-focused race-day picks, these discounted running shoes are designed to support endurance, comfort, and speed without putting extra strain on your budget. Here’s a closer look at some of the best marathon-ready running shoes currently seeing price cuts.
Price drop on marathon shoes:
Lightweight and breathable, the Reebok Ultra Lite LP is ideal for runners who prefer a minimal, fuss-free shoe for long distances. The mesh upper keeps airflow high, while the flexible sole supports natural foot movement, making it a great choice for beginners training for their first marathon or regular long runs.
Built for performance, the Velocity Nitro™ 4 features Puma’s responsive Nitro foam that delivers excellent energy return. It strikes a balance between cushioning and speed, making it suitable for tempo runs, long-distance training, and race day alike. The durable outsole ensures grip even during extended road runs.
The adidas Drogo M is a reliable everyday running shoe that works well for marathon training blocks. With its supportive midsole and lightweight build, it offers steady cushioning for long hours on the road. A solid pick for runners who want comfort and durability at a reduced price.
Designed for smooth transitions and all-day comfort, the Flow Advance M doubles as a running and lifestyle sneaker. Its flexible cushioning supports long-distance runs while remaining comfortable enough for post-run wear, perfect for runners who want versatility in one shoe.
A favourite among serious long-distance runners, the Gel-Nimbus 26 is all about plush comfort. Featuring ASICS’ signature GEL technology and advanced cushioning, it’s designed to absorb impact during long marathon runs. This shoe is especially suited for neutral runners who prioritise joint protection and stability.
The Novablast 5 Lite-Show stands out for its bouncy, energetic ride. With high-rebound cushioning and reflective Lite-Show detailing for low-light visibility, it’s ideal for runners who train early mornings or late evenings while preparing for marathons.
Light, stable, and supportive, the adidas Yking 2.0 is a dependable option for daily mileage and endurance runs. Its streamlined design and responsive cushioning make it suitable for runners who want consistency during long training cycles.
Budget-friendly yet functional, the Campus North Plus is a practical choice for runners starting marathon training. It offers decent cushioning and grip, making it suitable for regular runs, practice sessions, and fitness-focused runners looking for value deals.
Marathon shoes don’t have to come with marathon-sized price tags. With these ongoing price drops, runners can now access trusted brands like ASICS, adidas, Puma, and Reebok at significantly reduced prices. Whether you’re training for your first 10K, a half marathon, or the full 42.2 km, investing in the right pair of running shoes during a sale can elevate your performance, comfort, and confidence.
