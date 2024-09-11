Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas twin in casuals. Fans say, ‘Gorgeous’

Its always lovely to spot Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas together. The couple are fashionistas, and their fashion game is always on point. The celebrity couple loves to give us fresh fashion inspo every time they step out together. From formal wear to ethnics to casuals, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s sartorial sense of fashion is loved and adored by millions all over the world. A fan page on Instagram, on Wednesday, shared a few snippets of Priyanka and Nick as they got spotted together last weekend. Needless to say, they turned heads in their casual attires as they posed for the cameras. Priyanka Chopra, for the weekend outing with husband Nick Jonas, chose a sleek silk dress, while Nick looked sharp in a casual ensemble.(Instagram/@jerryxmimi)

Here's what Priyanka and Nick wore

Priyanka Chopra, for the weekend outing with husband Nick Jonas, chose a sleek silk dress, while Nick looked sharp in a casual ensemble. Priyanka's violet silk short dress came with a halter neckline and an asymmetrical hem as she gave us major casual chic vibes in the attire. The dress featured ruched details on the neckline, with pleated patterns throughout the body. Priyanka teamed the dress with a white throw around her shoulders. Nick, on the other hand, complemented his lady in a white T-shirt, a white and blue striped shirt with front open, and a pair of matching blue joggers. In casual white sneakers, Nick looked super cool in the ensemble.

Priyanka further accessorised her look for the day in a pair of transparent heels with embellished details. In golden hoop earrings and a bracelet in one hand, the actor kept it minimal. Priyanka wore her tresses open in wavy curls as she smiled for the pictures.

In no time, the pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her fans. “They both look so good,” wrote one netizen, while another comment read, “Omg gorgeous.” Multiple fans dropped red heart and fire emoticons on the pictures. Priyanka's weekend attire and Nick’s casual look is giving us major TGIF fashion goals to refer to for the upcoming weekend.

