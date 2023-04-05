Priyanka Chopra's blue gown for Citadel promotions with Richard Madden wins hearts

Priyanka Chopra is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming web series Citadel. Also starring Richard Madden in the leading role, Citadel is slated to stream from April 28 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Slated to have spinoffs in different languages, Citadel is a science fiction action thriller starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as Citadel agents. The first two episodes of the six-episode thriller web series are slated to start streaming on the OTT from April 28. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden kickstarted the promotions of the series a day back. Priyanka shared a short video compilation of scenes from the web series and featured her and Richard’s look from the promotion diaries. Priyanka Chopra's gown for Citadel promotions with Richard Madden wins hearts(Instagram/@citadelonprime)

Priyanka and Richard looked dapper on the second day of the promotions of their web series. Priyanka looked stunning in a light blue and black georgette gown while Richard Madden smiled with all his hearts in a black suit. The pictures were shared on the Instagram stories of the official page of Citadel. Priyanka decked up in an off-shoulder gown featuring corset details and pleat patterns at the torso. The gown further cascaded to wrapped details with a thigh high slit at one side. The gown also featured layers at the back and hugged Priyanka’s shape and showed off her curves perfectly. Richard, on the other hand, picked a black silk shirt and layered it with a black blazer and a pair of black formal trousers. Take a look at the pictures here:

Priyanka and Richard posed for pictures.(Instagram/@citadelonprime)

Priyanka further accessorised her look for the promotions with a black and silver anklet on one leg, and black classic pumps with platform heels. In diamond ear studs, she completed her look for the day and kept it minimal. The actor wore her tresses open in straight locks with a side part as she posed for the pictures at the event. Priyanka and Richard smiled with all their hearts as they posed for the cameras at the promotion event. Priyanka kept her makeup minimal and let her gown do all the talking. In silver eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of maroon lipstick, Priyanka aced the look to perfection.

