Priyanka Chopra’s ivory look just crowned the Kamarbandh as 2025’s hottest accessory: Styling tips you shouldn't miss
Priyanka Chopra Jonas may have just revived the kamarbandh! It is an elegant, waist-defining accessory that upgrades sarees, lehengas and fusion outfits.
If one outfit could change the course of an accessory’s destiny, Priyanka Chopra just delivered it. Her ivory Anamika Khanna lehenga at the Varanasi movie event didn’t just make a fashion statement, it revived, redefined, and re-crowned the kamarbandh for 2025.
Once seen as a traditional bridal staple, the kamarbandh is now officially the hottest waist accessory of the year. Blame it on its magical powers: it cinches, sculpts, styles, secures and sparkles, all at once. And whether you’re a saree loyalist, a lehenga lover, or an Indo-western experimenter, the kamarbandh slips into your wardrobe more effortlessly than you think.
So, if Priyanka’s first look as Mandakini has you wondering how to pull off the kamarbandh yourself, here’s your complete, friendly, fashion-editor guide to styling it like a pro.
How to style a Kamarbandh like Priyanka Chopra: A guide
1. Pair it with a lehenga for instant hourglass definition
A kamarbandh brings structure to voluminous lehengas by shaping the waist beautifully. Go for ornate kundan or antique-gold styles for weddings, or a minimal metallic one for modern pastel looks.
2. Add it to your saree to upgrade even the simplest drape
A light chiffon saree looks dressier with a thin gold belt, while a heritage silk saree pairs perfectly with a heavily embellished kamarbandh.
3. Make an Anarkali look more tailored
Flowy Anarkalis often lack waist definition. A kamarbandh solves that, giving you a regal, structured silhouette. Pearl, mirror-work or meenakari designs look especially elegant.
4. Match the metal to your jewellery
For a cohesive look:
Gold kamarbandh → gold or kundan jewellery
Silver kamarbandh → oxidised or diamond jewellery
Pearl belts → soft pastels and ivory outfits
Let only one element be the hero.
5. Choose the right width for your body type
- Petite: slim designs keep the torso long
- Tall: wide kamarbandhs add balance
- Curvy: medium-width styles highlight the waist without digging in
6. Use the kamarbandh to control your dupatta
The most practical hack: drape your dupatta and tuck it under the belt lightly. It stays in place through dancing, posing and running around at weddings.
7. Try it with Indo-western outfits
Don’t limit it to ethnic wear. You can style a kamarbandh with:
- Saree gowns
- Draped skirts
- Jumpsuits
- Co-ord sets
8. Match the mood of the event
- Weddings: ornate polki, kundan, temple designs
- Cocktails: metallic, pearl or minimalist kamarbandhs
- Festivals: lightweight antique-gold pieces
- Day functions: matte finishes and subtle embellishment
9. Mind the fit — this accessory is all about placement
Your kamarbandh should sit at the narrowest part of your waist. Too tight, and it’ll limit movement. Too loose, and it will slide down during the function.
10. Keep the blouse structured
A well-fitted blouse or choli ensures the kamarbandh sits neatly and doesn’t get overshadowed by fabric bunching.
11. Keep the outfit balanced
If your outfit is heavy, go for a simple kamarbandh. If your outfit is plain or pastel, let the accessory be the showstopper.
12. Don't be afraid to mix modern and traditional
Layer a delicate chain kamarbandh with a classic kundan one for a new-age bridal or bridesmaid look. Fashion rules? Break them beautifully.
