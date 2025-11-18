Priyanka Chopra’s ivory look just crowned the Kamarbandh as 2025’s hottest accessory: Styling tips you shouldn't miss

If one outfit could change the course of an accessory’s destiny, Priyanka Chopra just delivered it. Her ivory Anamika Khanna lehenga at the Varanasi movie event didn’t just make a fashion statement, it revived, redefined, and re-crowned the kamarbandh for 2025. Priyanka wearing a kamarbandh(Instagram)

Once seen as a traditional bridal staple, the kamarbandh is now officially the hottest waist accessory of the year. Blame it on its magical powers: it cinches, sculpts, styles, secures and sparkles, all at once. And whether you’re a saree loyalist, a lehenga lover, or an Indo-western experimenter, the kamarbandh slips into your wardrobe more effortlessly than you think.

So, if Priyanka’s first look as Mandakini has you wondering how to pull off the kamarbandh yourself, here’s your complete, friendly, fashion-editor guide to styling it like a pro.

How to style a Kamarbandh like Priyanka Chopra: A guide



1. Pair it with a lehenga for instant hourglass definition

A kamarbandh brings structure to voluminous lehengas by shaping the waist beautifully. Go for ornate kundan or antique-gold styles for weddings, or a minimal metallic one for modern pastel looks.

2. Add it to your saree to upgrade even the simplest drape

A light chiffon saree looks dressier with a thin gold belt, while a heritage silk saree pairs perfectly with a heavily embellished kamarbandh.

3. Make an Anarkali look more tailored

Flowy Anarkalis often lack waist definition. A kamarbandh solves that, giving you a regal, structured silhouette. Pearl, mirror-work or meenakari designs look especially elegant.

4. Match the metal to your jewellery

For a cohesive look:

Gold kamarbandh → gold or kundan jewellery

Silver kamarbandh → oxidised or diamond jewellery

Pearl belts → soft pastels and ivory outfits

Let only one element be the hero.

5. Choose the right width for your body type

Petite : slim designs keep the torso long

: slim designs keep the torso long Tall : wide kamarbandhs add balance

: wide kamarbandhs add balance Curvy: medium-width styles highlight the waist without digging in

6. Use the kamarbandh to control your dupatta

The most practical hack: drape your dupatta and tuck it under the belt lightly. It stays in place through dancing, posing and running around at weddings.

7. Try it with Indo-western outfits

Don’t limit it to ethnic wear. You can style a kamarbandh with:

Saree gowns

Draped skirts

Jumpsuits

Co-ord sets

8. Match the mood of the event

Weddings : ornate polki, kundan, temple designs

: ornate polki, kundan, temple designs Cocktails : metallic, pearl or minimalist kamarbandhs

: metallic, pearl or minimalist kamarbandhs Festivals : lightweight antique-gold pieces

: lightweight antique-gold pieces Day functions: matte finishes and subtle embellishment

9. Mind the fit — this accessory is all about placement

Your kamarbandh should sit at the narrowest part of your waist. Too tight, and it’ll limit movement. Too loose, and it will slide down during the function.

10. Keep the blouse structured

A well-fitted blouse or choli ensures the kamarbandh sits neatly and doesn’t get overshadowed by fabric bunching.

11. Keep the outfit balanced

If your outfit is heavy, go for a simple kamarbandh. If your outfit is plain or pastel, let the accessory be the showstopper.

12. Don't be afraid to mix modern and traditional

Layer a delicate chain kamarbandh with a classic kundan one for a new-age bridal or bridesmaid look. Fashion rules? Break them beautifully.

