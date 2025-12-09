Priyanka Chopra serves effortless glamour at Bridge Summit in Abu Dhabi in chic skirt and blouse set
At the Bridge Summit, Priyanka Chopra wore a chic deep plum outfit with a plunging neckline and tassel details. Here's a look at her glamorous look.
Priyanka Chopra is currently in Abu Dhabi to attend the Bridge Summit. On December 9, a fan page shared videos of the actor from the event. For the occasion, she slipped into a deep plum ensemble, featuring a blouse and skirt, which defined elegance and soft femininity. Let's decode what she wore.
Priyanka Chopra at the Bridge Summit
Known for her far-reaching influence in fashion, with her sartorial choices creating high-profile moments, Priyanka Chopra opted for a simply chic, silk-satin ensemble for the Bridge Summit. The deep plum look marries elegance with basic silhouettes, proving that less is always more. Check out the outfit she donned here:
The deep plum-coloured blouse features a sleeveless design with a plunging neckline showing off her decolletage, a racerback silhouette, a relaxed fit, and tassel-embroidered bust. She paired the top by wrapping a matching silk scarf around her neck. It, too, features tassels on the borders.
As for the skirt, it has a figure-skimming silhouette, a fishtail design with a flowy hem, and a high-rise waistline.
How did Priyanka Chopra style the ensemble?
To style the ensemble, the actor chose minimal additions, including statement rings, half-hoop diamond-adorned earrings, and metallic gold pumps. For her locks, she chose to let the tresses loose in a side part with blowout waves to add definition.
As for the glam, Priyanka opted for blush-tinted cheeks, a glossy mauve pink lip shade, feathered brows, muted brown eyeshadow, a glowing highlighter, and soft contouring to add a glamorous touch.
About Priyanka Chopra
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will make her comeback to Indian cinema in the upcoming movie, Varanasi, with an action-packed avatar. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist.
