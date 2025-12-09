Priyanka Chopra serves effortless glamour at Bridge Summit in Abu Dhabi in chic skirt and blouse set

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Abu Dhabi to attend the Bridge Summit. On December 9, a fan page shared videos of the actor from the event. For the occasion, she slipped into a deep plum ensemble, featuring a blouse and skirt, which defined elegance and soft femininity. Let's decode what she wore. Priyanka Chopra attends the Bridge Summit in Abu Dhabi.

Priyanka Chopra at the Bridge Summit

Known for her far-reaching influence in fashion, with her sartorial choices creating high-profile moments, Priyanka Chopra opted for a simply chic, silk-satin ensemble for the Bridge Summit. The deep plum look marries elegance with basic silhouettes, proving that less is always more. Check out the outfit she donned here:

The deep plum-coloured blouse features a sleeveless design with a plunging neckline showing off her decolletage, a racerback silhouette, a relaxed fit, and tassel-embroidered bust. She paired the top by wrapping a matching silk scarf around her neck. It, too, features tassels on the borders.

As for the skirt, it has a figure-skimming silhouette, a fishtail design with a flowy hem, and a high-rise waistline.

How did Priyanka Chopra style the ensemble?

To style the ensemble, the actor chose minimal additions, including statement rings, half-hoop diamond-adorned earrings, and metallic gold pumps. For her locks, she chose to let the tresses loose in a side part with blowout waves to add definition.

As for the glam, Priyanka opted for blush-tinted cheeks, a glossy mauve pink lip shade, feathered brows, muted brown eyeshadow, a glowing highlighter, and soft contouring to add a glamorous touch.

About Priyanka Chopra

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will make her comeback to Indian cinema in the upcoming movie, Varanasi, with an action-packed avatar. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist.