Rakul Preet Singh chills in Dubai, setting holiday fashion goals in a stylish co-ord ensemble. Check out her pics

Rakul Preet Singh is a travel enthusiast and when the actress is not shooting, she utilises her time to spend quality time with her loved ones by travelling and exploring new places. The actress is currently enjoying time with her family in Dubai. Rakul is quite active on social media and regularly shares snippets from her travel diaries, providing fashion inspiration to all her followers. With her stunning looks and incredible fashion sense, Rakul is proving her fashion prowess. After her chic bikini looks, this time the actress donned a grey co-ord set that exuded chill vibes. Read on to know more about her look and take some fashion notes from the style diva. (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh in backless swimsuit 'feels like a mermaid' as she chills by the pool during Dubai holiday. See pics ) Rakul Preet Singh is making the most of her Dubai holiday, effortlessly setting fashion goals with her chic and casual outfits.(Instagram/@rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh's casual look in a stylish co-ord set

On Wednesday, Rakul gave her fans a mid-week treat as she uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Look at the stars, see their beauty and in that beauty see yourself". In the post, Rakul can be seen striking a pose by a river on a beautiful night. Her post quickly went viral on social media with over 200K likes and several comments from her followers praising and admiring her. Let's have a look at her stunning pictures.

For her casual look, Rakul opted for a coordinated set in a grey shade, consisting of a crop top with a small neck, no sleeves and a fitted bust, which she paired with a matching skirt with a body-con fit and a slit at the side. She kept her accessories minimal, styling her look with a pair of white earrings, flats and a beaded bracelet on her wrist. She opted for a no-make-up look, wearing only mascara, blushed cheeks and a shade of red lipstick. With her hair tied in a messy bun on the side partition, Rakul serves fashion goals.

Her outfit showcases the perfect blend of comfort and style, offering numerous styling options. It serves as a perfect inspiration for a summer date look or even a brunch with friends.