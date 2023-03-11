Rani Mukerji stuns in an easy breezy summer gown. Pics inside

Rani Mukerji is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries, every time she makes a public appearance. From acing a pantsuit and looking like a boss babe to showing us how to ensure that the festive limelight never leaves the side in a stunning six yards of grace, to making her fans drool in a casual ensemble, Rani ensures to upgrade the fashion game with every attire. Rani perfectly knows how to merge class, style and sassy vibes with her every ensemble, and we cannot help but drool. Rani's fashion diaries are a plethora of fashion statements and each of them manages to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes.

Rani, on Saturday, made our weekend brighter as she got photographed by paparazzi in Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. Spotting our favourite celebrities in Mumbai is a favourite thing to do, and when it comes to spotting Rani Mukerji in a stunning casual ensemble, there’s nothing like it. Rani kickstarted her weekend by ticking off professional duties in the studio as she got photographed by the paparazzi there. The actor made our day better as she picked an easy breezy summer gown for the weekend. Rani looked drool-worthy in a green slip gown as she smiled with all her heart for the pictures. The gown came with patchwork details throughout featuring floral patterns in several shades of green. The gown featured a plunging neckline and corset patterns, before cascading to a long and flowy skirt till her ankles. The gown also came with silver and white striped patterns at the ankles. Take a look at her gown here:

Rani posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Rani further accessorised her look for the day in multicoloured bangles in one hand and maroon platform heels. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the cameras. In minimal makeup, Rani aced the summer look to perfection. Rani decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.