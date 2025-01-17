Raveena Tandon and Kajol bring their unique style to Azaad premiere to support Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan

Raveena Tandon and Kajol attended the star-studded premiere of Azaad last night. While Raveena attended the event to support her daughter, Rasha Thadani, Kajol cheered for her nephew, Aaman Devgan. Both are making their Bollywood debut in the film. Raveena and Kajol brought their unique fashion to the red-carpet affair. Let's see what the duo wore. Raveena Tandon and Kajol attend the Azaad movie premiere.

Raveena Tandon's golden look

The paparazzi clicked Raveena during the photocall at the Azaad premiere. The actor wore a golden yellow jumpsuit for the occasion. Her ensemble, crafted from handwoven silk, is from the shelves of the designer label Payal Khandwala. It features a crew neckline with quarter-length sleeves, a cinched waist, golden embroidery on the bust, a pleated design on the front, an asymmetric silhouette, and a fit-and-flare design.

She accessorised the ensemble with transparent heeled sandals, stacked beaded bracelets on one hand and a golden cuff on the other, an emerald and diamond statement ring, and gold jhumkis. With her hair left loose in centre-parted curly waves, she chose darkened brows, smokey eyes, dark berry lips, flushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and a glowing base for the glam.

What did Kajol wear to the premiere?

Kajol, too, chose a unique ensemble for the movie premiere. She chose a green silk dupatta cape blouse and silver trousers from designer Anamika Khanna's label AK-Ok. While the top features a crew neckline, floor-sweeping cape sleeves, gold serpentine designs on the waist and shoulder, and a midriff-baring hem length, the pants have a satin waist belt, a high-rise waistline, a flared silhouette, and floor-sweeping hem length.

She styled the co-ord set with aviator sunglasses and peep-toe block heels, ditching jewellery. She left her hair loose in a side parting and styled with soft waves. Meanwhile, for the glam, she opted for feathered brows, glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks, black eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes.