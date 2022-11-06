Rishi and Akshata: The Fashion Forward Couple

Rishi Sunak, the 42-year-old new Prime Minister of Britain is a busy man. While he’s making headlines for his historic win as the first British Asian PM, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer’s minimalistic sartorial grandeur has grabbed attention worldwide. His sophisticated style statement and finesse reflect European luxury topped off with impeccable craftsmanship and bespoke tailoring. Popularly referred to as ‘Dishy Rishi’ by the British Press, his quintessential wardrobe and gallant demeanour have garnered great attention across the globe. One of the best dressed men in British politics, Mr. Sunak keeps it stylish in trademark suits and expensive footwear even on duty. Earlier this year, he graced the leadership vote in a custom-made 3500-pound Henry Herbert suit. His visit to a construction site in Teesside, England in a pair of $595 Prada suede loafers grabbed eyeballs around the world. However, the hefty price tags did not go down well with critics.

Rishi Sunak’s polished wardrobe mostly consists of white shirts and black trousers (Twitter)

The luxury affair

While his wardrobe is inundated with luxury items from Prada, Savile Row, Common Projects, Palm Angels, Canada Goose etc., his famous ‘Love Dada’ charm bracelet is probably an all-time favourite gift from his daughters, Krishna and Anoushka. “A dapper, gentlemanly style, well turned out and certainly a well thought out look matching the occasion. Easily touted as Britain’s best dressed prime minister, Mr. Sunak has the flair to carry off any look from classics, athleisure, hypebeast, casual and comfortable,” says designer Raghvendra Rathore. His custom-made two-piece navy and black suits with skinny lapels and cropped trousers, which are tailored to perfection have rendered a contemporary spin to the classic ensemble. Luxury toe-cap leather Oxford shoes, striped and plain neckties, white shirts, bracelets and skinny lapels are synonymous to his polished and debonair style.

The British PM looks dashing in a custom-made navy suit. (Twitter)

From haute couture to high street

His wife, Akshata Murty, daughter of Indian billionaire and Infosys Founder, Narayana Murthy is perhaps one of the most fashionable First Ladies of 10 Downing Street. Her wardrobe consists of a mix of high-street and designer like cloud print knee-length dresses from Tory Burch, pieces from American Apparel and Gap, sharp blazers, Gucci sneakers, Alexander Wang jersey dresses, Coach bags, embellished maxi gowns with traditional Indian embroidery, lace dresses and puff sleeve outfits. “Mrs. Sunak has an effortlessly easy and comfortable vibe about her. From haute couture to high street, designer to daily chic, her looks are all about standing out as First Lady,” adds Rathore.

With a successful career as a venture capitalist and businesswoman, fashion designer is another feather in her cap. An Economics graduate with a Diploma in fashion from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, she founded her eponymous label, Akshata Designs in 2009 and launched her first collection in 2011. During her short stint in this industry that lasted for only 3 years, she had worked with rural artisans from Indian villages to promote Indian craftsmanship and preserve the authenticity and rich cultural heritage of the nation. She further went on to pursue an MBA from Stanford University where she met her future husband. Currently, she is also a Director at New and Lingwood, a high-end English menswear luxury brand.

Defining elegance, Rishi opts for a smart black tuxedo and Akshata goes for a white embellished gown (Twitter)

The power couple has redefined elegance with their chic, neat and powerful fashion aesthetics. Designer Rina Dhaka says their collective style is simple and minimal. “Rishi and Akshata are very well-groomed and super fit. They represent understated sophistication and hold their values in high esteem.” Rathore concludes, “As a couple, global style with a respect of cosmopolitan culture would serve as a fair description for their joint style.”