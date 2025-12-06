Actor Saaraa Khan is a beautiful bride in 1st pics from Hindu wedding, nikkah: See heavy red lehenga, cream ethnic look

Actor Saaraa Khan and her long-time partner, Krrish Pathak, are married! They celebrated their union with two ceremonies — a traditional Hindu wedding and a nikkah. The couple shared the wedding album on Instagram on December 5, offering a glimpse into the two intimate wedding ceremonies. Also read | The demure-coded all-red bride will never go out of fashion: Aditi Rao Hydari, Nayanthara, PC by the fire are proof Saaraa Khan married Krrish Pathak in two ceremonies. She wore a beautiful red bridal lehenga for a Hindu wedding and picked an elegant white nikkah look. (Instagram/ Saaraa Khan)

Saaraa Khan wore red for the Hindu ceremony

For the Hindu wedding ceremony, Saaraa, known for her role in the TV show Bidaai, embraced the time-honoured tradition by choosing a rich red bridal lehenga from the label, Kalighata – red, considered the most auspicious colour for a Hindu bride, symbolises prosperity. Saaraa’s lehenga was heavily embroidered with intricate gold work, and had a regal and traditional aesthetic.

Her look was completed with heavy, traditional gold jewellery, including multiple-layered necklaces, jhumkas, a nath (nose ring), maang tika, and a stack of bangles. Krrish complemented his bride in an elaborate burgundy sherwani detailed with elegant gold embroidery.

The wedding photos beautifully captured Saaraa and Krrish radiating happiness as they performed sacred rituals around the mandap, officially becoming husband and wife. Take a look at their first wedding photos:

Saaraa picked elegant cream ethnic look for nikkah

Saaraa transitioned into a look of understated elegance for the Muslim wedding ceremony, or nikkah. She opted for an simple yet beautiful bridal outfit in cream, a colour symbolic of purity, modesty, and a fresh beginning. Her Muslim bridal look featured minimal silver and gold embellishments, contrasting with the heavier work of her Hindu wedding outfit.

Her head was covered with a delicate, sheer dupatta, gracefully framing her face, lending a soft, ethereal vibe to her appearance. Saaraa chose delicate pearl jewellery to complete the refined wedding ensemble. Krrish mirrored the bride's serenity in a complementary cream sherwani.

A sweet photo posted by the actor showed her participating in one of the most significant moments of the nikkah: signing the nikah-nama, the official marriage contract. The caption of the couple's wedding post read, “QUBOOL HAI se SAAT PHERE tak (From acceptance to the sacred union)… our love wrote its own script, and both our worlds said yes.”