Saiyaara star Aneet Padda becomes Lakme’s Gen Z face; fans cheer, ‘picked the right person’

Saiyaara star Aneet Padda has become the new Gen Z face of the brand Lakme. With Saiyaara breaking box-office records, the 22-year-old actor has won hearts with her performance and earned huge praise from fans for being a promising ‘fresh face’ in the industry. So, stepping into the role of Lakme's Gen Z face perfectly aligns with Aneet's youthful stardom. Aneet Padda is being called a ' ₹ 400 crore star' over at YRF.

Aneet Padda posted the partnership video in collaboration with Lakme, where she captioned, “Adding life and laughter to beauty, because it’s more fun when it’s real. So excited to be the Gen Z face of a brand that defined beauty for so many of us. Thank you Lakmē for making me a part of your family."

The Gen Z face

Aneet Padda in the video embodied the Gen Z essence from head to toe. She wore a tank top with a scoop neckline, paired with light-wash denim jeans. Nailing Gen Z’s accessorising game to perfection, she chose layered chokers and chains with her signature hoops. Her makeup was the hero of the look, featuring full shimmery eyeshadow and glossy lips. The entire ensemble channelled classic Gen Z vibes, effortlessly capturing a bombshell energy with a laid-back, cool-girl charm.

Aneet said in the video, "Full glam or just a little bit of kajal, as long as I feel cute, that's my vibe.” This encapsulates the experimental nature of Gen Z, who aren’t afraid to try new things as long as they pass the vibe check.

Fans reaction

Fans have been gushing over Lakme’s choice to make Aneet Padda the Gen Z face, praising how perfectly she fits the persona. Many fans agreed that "Lakmé picked the right person.”

Some fans noted that her unique facial features and lack of cosmetic procedures make her fit to be a natural, fresh face for the brand. One wrote, “Aneet padda is a real naturally beautiful diva herself. Lakme choose right person, thank you LAKME.” While another called it ‘refreshing’ saying, "Ahhhh so in for people with real features being a part of a beauty campaign. So refreshing.”

Some other fans also highlighted Kareena Kapoor's recent return to Lakme as the brand face, with one user commenting, “Kareena & aneet oh lakmē understood the assignment.”

Aneet's debut as Lakme's Gen Z face was applauded by netizens, showing how it's resonating with the youth.