Aneet Padda wore an affordable Zara look for Saiyaara Netflix promotional video with Ahaan Panday: Check price

Aneet Padda reunited with co-star Ahaan Panday for a promotional video for Saiyaara’s release on Netflix. The duo portrayed the roles of Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra again in the video. While their on-screen chemistry is still captivating in this promotional video, it’s Aneet’s outfit that deserves a closer look for being effortlessly chic and playful. It's also affordable, perfect for budget-conscious fashion enthusiasts to recreate Aneet's look without breaking the bank. Aneet Padda wore a cosy look for the Netflix promotional video.(PC: IG@netflixindia)

More about the look

Aneet wore a cardigan with a dainty knitting pattern, which is Zara's Pointelle Knit Cardigan, listed at ₹2,550 on the brand's website. Underneath, she opted for Zara's white ribbed tank top, priced at ₹850. Finally, she styled the tops with light blue flare jeans, again from Zara, at ₹3,550. Her sneakers are from Westside.

The cardigan costs Rs. 2, 550 on the website. (PC: Zara.com)

Her accessory game was strong in this otherwise soft, feminine casualwear, with Sonata's analogue-dial leather strap watch, priced at ₹745, and beaded hoops and bracelets from the brand Nostoi, costing ₹2,460 and ₹1,870, respectively.

All in all, the style is soft and feminine, reminiscent of a next-door girl type aesthetic, with a bohemian touch seen with the cardigan layering and beaded accessories. These were adeptly balanced by minimalist elements like the simple colour palette of soft neutrals like white and beige.

Styling notes

Aneet's look can be easily recreated, perfect for an OOTD for casual outings with friends, college, or a laid-back date in the park. What makes this ensemble so easy to pull off is the choice of staples dominating the ensemble. She’s wearing a relaxed, casual outfit made up of pieces that can be found in almost any wardrobe. Most of us have a signature outerwear piece, like a shrug or cardigan, that pairs effortlessly with jeans to create a simple yet stylish look.

The first eye-catching element is the layering, which should be both textured and flowy, like Aneet's. Choose an outerwear piece that is loose or longer in length, like a long shrug, or textured details like a cute knit pattern. Underneath, keep it simple with a regular tank top. Embrace softer whites and off-whites instead of stark, bright white to make minimalist outfits appear gentle and less stark. Balance the look with baggy jeans, and add a pop of colour with accessories. Beaded jewellery perfectly captures the playful, bohemian vibe. Aneet's look embodies a chic style that's a sweet mix of bohemian and minimalist aesthetics.