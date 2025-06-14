Samantha Ruth Prabhu brings fresh breeze to desert in stylish beige outfit as she soaks up the sun in Abu Dhabi: Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a true travel lover who never misses a chance to explore new destinations when she's off set. The 38-year-old actor is currently enjoying a getaway in Abu Dhabi, and her dreamy Insta snaps perfectly capture the beauty of her trip. As always, her fashion game is on point, and her latest beige look is so stylish, it's sure to inspire your next outfit. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves major face card goals in dreamy all-blue ensemble. See pics ) Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in beige maxi dress during Abu Dhabi escape. (Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

On June 14, Samantha took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures, captioned, "No wave remains, no storm can stay, All things must pass, then find their way." In the post, she's seen striking a pose in the desert, unwinding by the pool, and soaking in the beauty of a breathtaking sunset.

What Samantha wore

For her desert getaway, Samantha kept her style simple yet classy in a beige maxi dress crafted from lightweight tissue fabric, perfect for the heat. Featuring a scoop neckline and a flattering silhouette, the dress struck the right balance between comfort and elegance. She paired it with a matching long cape, effortlessly pulling off a chic monochrome look.

She accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. Her makeup was subtle, featuring mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses left loose and cascading down her shoulders, she perfectly finished off the stylish look.

On the work front

On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Earlier this year, Samantha stepped into production with her debut Telugu film Subham. She is also set to return to Telugu cinema with her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram.