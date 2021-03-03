Sara Ali Khan gives fans daily dose of vitamin sea in orange bikini

IND USA
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:07 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan is quite the jetsetter, the Kedarnath actor was recently in Ajmer, following which she was spotted with designer Manish Malhotra and her best friend Sara Vaisoha in Udaipur, and now her latest social media post suggests that the actor is back in the Maldives, where she recently went on vacation with mother and actor Amrita Singh and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to show off her bikini ready body in an orange two piece that she wore with a cream knit shrug with tassles. The Coolie No 1 actor took to her Instagram to share the photos from her beachy vacation with her usual 'punny' style of captions, writing, "Your daily dose of Vitamin C🍊🍊🍊#vitaminc #vitaminsea." Sara sported kohl lined eyes and minimal make-up with her bikini, conch shell trinkets stacked aroung her neck and small earrings in her ears. The 25-year-old had her hair up in a messy bun as she posed for the pictures, a glass of orange juice by her side.

On the professional front, Sara was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 film Coolie No 1 starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda, both the original and the remake were directed by David Dhawan. The Love Aaj Kal sequel actor will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanushya.

