Sara Ali Khan gives fans daily dose of vitamin sea in orange bikini
Sara Ali Khan is quite the jetsetter, the Kedarnath actor was recently in Ajmer, following which she was spotted with designer Manish Malhotra and her best friend Sara Vaisoha in Udaipur, and now her latest social media post suggests that the actor is back in the Maldives, where she recently went on vacation with mother and actor Amrita Singh and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to show off her bikini ready body in an orange two piece that she wore with a cream knit shrug with tassles. The Coolie No 1 actor took to her Instagram to share the photos from her beachy vacation with her usual 'punny' style of captions, writing, "Your daily dose of Vitamin C🍊🍊🍊#vitaminc #vitaminsea." Sara sported kohl lined eyes and minimal make-up with her bikini, conch shell trinkets stacked aroung her neck and small earrings in her ears. The 25-year-old had her hair up in a messy bun as she posed for the pictures, a glass of orange juice by her side.
On the professional front, Sara was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 film Coolie No 1 starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda, both the original and the remake were directed by David Dhawan. The Love Aaj Kal sequel actor will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanushya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan gives fans daily dose of vitamin sea in orange bikini
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in golden Manish Malhotra ensemble in Roohi's Nadiyon Paar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt
- Erica Fernandes has been serving one steamy look after another during her stay at the Maldives, be it in a powder blue bodysuit or acid wash bustier-skirt and fashionistas can’t help but take notes to slay at the next beach vacation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion leaders assess the impact of Delhi-Mumbai alliance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loved Sara Ali Khan’s bold playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s party? Here’s its cost
- Sara Ali Khan’s white ruffle cold-shoulder playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s house party last month made jaws drop in awe and set the mercury soaring but the good news is that you can add the ravishing ensemble to your vacay wardrobe too without burning a hole in your pocket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheer for sheer this season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nothing can dull your sparkle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana by wearing her bracelet for Oprah interview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhagyashree sticks to this homemade age-old haircare remedy to reduce hairfall
- Bhagyashree gives fans a sneak-peek into her kitchen as she prepares organic oil to nourish her hair, claims it reduces hairfall when applied atleast once every week | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan looks like a Barbie wearing athleisure in new pics, seen yet?
- Hina Khan recently took to her social media and shared images of herself wearing a purple and pink tracksuit. We are guessing that this is what Barbie would look like in athleisure.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milan Fashion Week 2021: Designers hit reset button during digital week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani's black velvet tracksuit might be the comfiest airport look ever
- For her flight, Kiara Advani opted for an extremely comfy attire and wore an all-black velvet tracksuit. The Kabir Singh actor added a hint of elan to it with her high-end cross-body bag.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor rocks flirty floral mini dress which is a summer closet must-have
- Shanaya Kapoor oozes charms as she lays fashion inspiration, for resort wear this summer season, in a sizzling floral mini dress which is sure to make heads turns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan, bestie Sara Vaisoha twin in white Chikankari outfits in Jaipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood’s knotty affair
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox