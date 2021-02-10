Sara Ali Khan twins with mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim in denim crop top
Sara Ali Khan celebrated mom Amrita Singh's birthday along with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in what appeared to be low-key celebrations by the water. The Love Aaj Kal actor took to her Instagram to post a series of pictures of the inseparable trio all dressed in matching hues of blue along with the caption, "Happy Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for being my mirror, strength and inspiration. I lo-blue the most." In the hashtags Sara referred to her mother as her soul sister, travel buddy and a boss lady. While Amrita can be seen wearing a cobalt blue top, Ibrahim wore a light blue denim shirt, while Sara sported a denim crop top with bug embellishments on it. She also wore an evil eye ring on her hand, matching blue nail paint, minimal make up as usual, her straight hair framing her face. Sara also shared several images of herself alongside Amrita in her Instagram stories, in most of which the two were wearing matching outfits.
Sara also took to her Instagram to share a video of herself in the middle of dental surgery for getting her wisdom teeth removed. She tried to explain the process in the video but was hilariously unable to. The Kedarnath actor posted the video with the caption, "Namaste Darshako. Gyaani Daant Bye Bye," which continued by showing the actor post surgery as she looked ecstatic and exhausted at the same time.
On the professional front, Sara was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1, the remake of the 1995 film by the same name, both directed by David Dhawan, while the original starred Karisma Kapoor and Govinda in the lead roles. Sara also recently became the brand ambassador for lifestyle brand Chumbak and is working on Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanushya in which she plays a double role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tara Sutaria or Mouni Roy: Who wore the sequinned Manish Malhotra saree better?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan twins with mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim in denim crop top
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wear surgical and cloth mask together as Covid-19 variants spread, experts say
- Amid spread of coronavirus variants, experts suggest wearing a cloth mask that has multiple layers with a pocket that you can slip a good filter material into or double mask by wearing a surgical one with a tight-fitting cloth mask over it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snowfall in Shimla: Couples rush to get pre wedding photo shoots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Looking for Valentine's Day outfit ideas? Take style cues from Disha Patani
- Disha Patani recently shared an image of herself in a gorgeous black attire and flaunted her on-point makeup skills. We are taking sartorial inspiration for Valentine's Day from the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Demystifying red as Valentine’s Day is around the corner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi channels desi princess vibes in turtleneck crop top, ghera skirt
- Nora Fatehi’s ‘bewitching’ look in a turtleneck crop top and black-and-white print long skirt with ghera stuns fashion police and we are totally digging this ravishing style from her new song Chhor Denge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smile and slay in pink
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan is as sassy as it gets in quirky traditional jacket and waistcoat
- For a recent photoshoot, Hina Khan dressed in a gorgeous green well-fitted jacket elevated with a traditional print. She added a little pizzazz to her outfit by teaming the jacket with a sequined shimmery lower in black colour. We are inspired.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pre-fall 21 lines nod in favour of matching knits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Wallis stores to close as Boohoo buys them from Arcadia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol adds a little edge to basic all-black look with quirky asymmetric jacket
- For the promotions of her recently released film, Tribhanga, Kajol wore a gorgeous asymmetric jacket that featured a unique print. The actor taught us how to dress like a boss babe with her attire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor sets bridesmaids outfit goals in ₹60k kurti and skirt set
- For a friend's wedding, Shraddha Kapoor donned a beautiful cream and gold coloured kurti and skirt set that was adorned with intricate embroidery. The actor's attire is the perfect bridesmaid dress and we are bookmarking it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor shines bright in metallic silver gown for latest photoshoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses
- Yami Gautam takes the Internet by storm with sizzling pictures from latest photoshoot as she goes bold in shirt and blazer dresses by Indian fashion designers or slays the chic look in Boho jumpsuits, corset-skirt set and we are in awe as we take fashion cues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox