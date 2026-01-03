Shah Rukh Khan celebrates NYE in Dubai, flaunts ultra-rare Rolex watch with a staggering price tag of ₹13 crore
The King of Bollywood stepped out in Dubai in a dapper all-black ensemble, but his ultra-rare Rolex watch stole the spotlight. Here's a full breakdown.
Shah Rukh Khan rang in New Year’s Eve in Dubai, taking part in the eight-day celebrations hosted by EMAAR at Burj Park - a vibrant showcase featuring immersive art installations, technology-driven visual displays and live entertainment. Videos circulating on social media show the King of Bollywood stepping out in a sharp, all-black ensemble - a black leather jacket layered over a T-shirt, paired with tailored trousers, a black beanie and dark shades - but it was the ultra-rare Rolex timepiece on his wrist that truly stole the spotlight.
Also Read | Badshah flaunts ultra-rare $1 million pink Barbie Rolex; becomes first Indian to own one of only 10 pieces in the world
The Indian Horology, an Instagram page known for spotting luxury timepieces worn by celebrities, has shared a detailed breakdown of the watch worn by King Khan, including its dimensions, technical specifications and estimated pricing. The Instagram post shared on January 3 identifies the timepiece as the ultra-rare Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire - a true showstopper that is estimated to carry a staggering price tag of around ₹13 crore.
Let’s take a closer look
SRK’s Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire is a masterpiece of luxury and exclusivity - an off-catalogue piece from Watches and Wonders 2025, reserved only for the brand’s top VVIP clients. It features a 40mm diameter 18-carat white gold case, lavishly adorned with 54 brilliant-cut diamonds, complemented by a bezel set with 36 striking baguette-cut blue sapphires. The dial is crafted from silver obsidian, subtly shifting colour with changing light, and is framed by an 18-carat white gold Oyster bracelet that completes the watch’s opulent finish.
Pricing
The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire is a true showstopper with an estimated market value of ₹13,51,26,825 - which amounts to more than 15 million dollars! The Instagram page Insanely Luxurious Indians reports that only a handful of these pieces exist worldwide, making it a true museum-grade collectible reserved for the rarest of collections. It is also known as the “ghost” watch - a nickname earned from its extreme exclusivity, as it never appeared in any public Rolex catalogue.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.