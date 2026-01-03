Shah Rukh Khan celebrates NYE in Dubai, flaunts ultra-rare Rolex watch with a staggering price tag of 13 crore

Shah Rukh Khan rang in New Year’s Eve in Dubai, taking part in the eight-day celebrations hosted by EMAAR at Burj Park - a vibrant showcase featuring immersive art installations, technology-driven visual displays and live entertainment. Videos circulating on social media show the King of Bollywood stepping out in a sharp, all-black ensemble - a black leather jacket layered over a T-shirt, paired with tailored trousers, a black beanie and dark shades - but it was the ultra-rare Rolex timepiece on his wrist that truly stole the spotlight. Check out the details and pricing of the ultra-rare Rolex watch worn by SRK!(Instagram)

The Indian Horology, an Instagram page known for spotting luxury timepieces worn by celebrities, has shared a detailed breakdown of the watch worn by King Khan, including its dimensions, technical specifications and estimated pricing. The Instagram post shared on January 3 identifies the timepiece as the ultra-rare Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire - a true showstopper that is estimated to carry a staggering price tag of around ₹13 crore.

Let’s take a closer look

SRK’s Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire is a masterpiece of luxury and exclusivity - an off-catalogue piece from Watches and Wonders 2025, reserved only for the brand’s top VVIP clients. It features a 40mm diameter 18-carat white gold case, lavishly adorned with 54 brilliant-cut diamonds, complemented by a bezel set with 36 striking baguette-cut blue sapphires. The dial is crafted from silver obsidian, subtly shifting colour with changing light, and is framed by an 18-carat white gold Oyster bracelet that completes the watch’s opulent finish.

Pricing

The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire is a true showstopper with an estimated market value of ₹13,51,26,825 - which amounts to more than 15 million dollars! The Instagram page Insanely Luxurious Indians reports that only a handful of these pieces exist worldwide, making it a true museum-grade collectible reserved for the rarest of collections. It is also known as the “ghost” watch - a nickname earned from its extreme exclusivity, as it never appeared in any public Rolex catalogue.

