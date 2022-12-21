Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is the ultimate boss lady in a white suit

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is the ultimate boss lady in a white suit

fashion
Published on Dec 21, 2022 01:22 PM IST

In a black top, white suit and a pair of blue denims, Gauri looked outstanding as she stepped out for a work meeting. Check out her attire here.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is the ultimate boss lady in a white suit(Instagram/@viralbhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is the ultimate boss lady in a white suit(Instagram/@viralbhayani)
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is an absolute fashionista. Gauri, who is an interior designer by profession, is also known for her sartorial sense of fashion. Gauri's fashion statements are often seen portrayed in her Instagram posts, where she slays every fashion goal with poise, sass and style. Gauri knows that less is more, and hence, she knows how to keep it minimal with utmost poise and elegance. Gauri is known for slaying fashion goals almost on a regular basis with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. She was also quoted saying in one of the episodes of the famous chat show Koffee with Karan that her son Aryan Khan is her fashion guru.

ALSO READ: Gauri Khan sizzles in a silver embroidered gown, sets fashion goals higher

Gauri Khan was photographed in Mumbai on Wednesday, as she slayed fashion goals yet again and made us drool with her ensemble for the day. Gauri drove our midweek blues far away as she stepped out to tick off professional duties in a stunning suit. Gauri looked like the ultimate boss lady in a black cotton top with a plunging neckline. She layered it with a white suit with silver buttons at the sides. In blue pair of denims with distressed details at the knee and the thigh, Gauri aced the look to completion. In white and black sneakers, Gauri rounded off the look and merged formal and casual fashion for a work meeting.

Gauri further accessorised her look for the day in tinted shades with statement black frames, giving her look a complete formal vibe. The designer stepped out to pose for the cameras before getting into her car. Gauri wore her tresses into a clean bun with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. In minimal makeup, Gauri aced the look. She decked up in drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, as she gave fashion police a run for money.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s love story is as dreamy as it can get. The couple dated for six years before getting married in 1991. They are parents to sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gauri khan shah rukh khan bollywood fashion fashion trends fashion goal + 3 more
gauri khan shah rukh khan bollywood fashion fashion trends fashion goal + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out