Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is the ultimate boss lady in a white suit

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is an absolute fashionista. Gauri, who is an interior designer by profession, is also known for her sartorial sense of fashion. Gauri's fashion statements are often seen portrayed in her Instagram posts, where she slays every fashion goal with poise, sass and style. Gauri knows that less is more, and hence, she knows how to keep it minimal with utmost poise and elegance. Gauri is known for slaying fashion goals almost on a regular basis with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. She was also quoted saying in one of the episodes of the famous chat show Koffee with Karan that her son Aryan Khan is her fashion guru.

Gauri Khan was photographed in Mumbai on Wednesday, as she slayed fashion goals yet again and made us drool with her ensemble for the day. Gauri drove our midweek blues far away as she stepped out to tick off professional duties in a stunning suit. Gauri looked like the ultimate boss lady in a black cotton top with a plunging neckline. She layered it with a white suit with silver buttons at the sides. In blue pair of denims with distressed details at the knee and the thigh, Gauri aced the look to completion. In white and black sneakers, Gauri rounded off the look and merged formal and casual fashion for a work meeting.

Gauri further accessorised her look for the day in tinted shades with statement black frames, giving her look a complete formal vibe. The designer stepped out to pose for the cameras before getting into her car. Gauri wore her tresses into a clean bun with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. In minimal makeup, Gauri aced the look. She decked up in drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, as she gave fashion police a run for money.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s love story is as dreamy as it can get. The couple dated for six years before getting married in 1991. They are parents to sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana.