Shahid Kapoor can't stop gushing over wife Mira Rajput's ‘stunner’ look in gorgeous Ralph Lauren gown: All pics here

On September 23, Mira Rajput attended an event hosted by Ralph Lauren. She posted pictures of her dazzling look for the occasion on Instagram with the caption, “An evening with @ralphlauren and the timing was just right @piaget.” Mira Rajput's latest glam look in a Ralph Lauren dress impresses Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor can't stop gushing over his wife Mira's look

The photos garnered compliments from Mira Rajput's followers, especially her actor husband Shahid Kapoor. Under Mira's post, Shahid wrote, “Stunner.” A fan commented, “Too pretty.” Another wrote, “She was made for this Ralph Lauren dress.” A fan couldn't stop swooning and wrote, “She looks so gorgeous.” Let's decode Mira's look in the ensemble.

Decoding Mira Rajput's Ralph Lauren look

Mira was styled for the occasion by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. The stunning floor-length ensemble is called the Shayna Embellished Floral Evening Dress and is an interplay between modern romance and timeless craftsmanship.

The slim-fitting gown is made from plush velvet fabric printed with moody floral motifs, hand-painted in-house by Ralph Lauren artists. Meanwhile, four highly trained technicians hand-embellished the ensemble with beadings and finished with a light spray technique for a vintage effect.

The spaghetti straps, plunging V-neckline, a deep back design, a train sweeping the floor, a body-hugging silhouette, and a waterfall skirt add to the feminine allure of the ensemble.

Mira styled the ensemble with black onyx statement earrings, rings, embellished stilettos, and a Piaget Limelight Gala watch. With her tresses left loose in a centre parting with blowout waves, she chose feathered brows, pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and soft bronzer to highlight her face.

About Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in July 2015 in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family. They have two children: an eight-year-old daughter, Misha Kapoor, and a son, Zain, who is six years old. Both are currently studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.