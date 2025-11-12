Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
Sharp, sophisticated, and so Indian: Nehru jackets for men to elevate every look

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 03:46 pm IST

From festive cottons to classic wool tweeds, these Nehru jackets redefine men’s ethnic style; sharp, timeless, and perfect for every occasion.

WINTAGE Mens Poly Cotton Festive and Casual Nehru Jacket Vest Waistcoat : Grey, X-Small View Details checkDetails

₹989

Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Nehru Jacket with Band Collar & Button Closure Black1 XL View Details checkDetails

₹899

Vastraa Fusion Mens Solid Nehru Jacket (VS0494-44_Mate Black without Piping_XXL) View Details checkDetails

WINTAGE Mens Tweed Bandhgala Festive Nehru Jacket Waistcoat Silver View Details checkDetails

₹1,579

ROCKSY Black Nehru Jacket, Bandi Modi Koti for Men, Cotton Waistcoat for All Occasion Diwali, Wedding, Ethnic, Office Party, Formal and casual Look, Size 44 View Details checkDetails

₹699

Vastraa Fusion Mens Cotton Blend Handloom Weaving Ethnic Nehru Jacket (VS4913D_Green_36) View Details checkDetails

₹999

Latest Chikan Mens Textured Nehru Jacket (J-DBLNG-M_44_Red, Maroon_2XL) View Details checkDetails

₹473

WINTAGE Mens Tweed Wool Festive and Casual Nehru Jacket Vest Waistcoat : Brown View Details checkDetails

₹1,679

Few garments capture Indian elegance as effortlessly as the Nehru jacket. Named after India’s first Prime Minister, this timeless silhouette has evolved from a political statement to a global fashion staple. Nehru jacket instantly upgrades your outfit with its clean lines, tailored fit, and versatile charm.

nehru jacket(Pinterest)

From wool tweeds to cotton blends, here’s a roundup of the best Nehru jackets for men that strike the perfect balance between classic heritage and contemporary cool.

Trendy and cosy Nehru jackets for men:

1.

WINTAGE Men's Poly Cotton Festive and Casual Nehru Jacket Vest Waistcoat
A wardrobe essential for the modern gentleman, this poly-cotton Nehru jacket from Wintage is perfect for both festive and casual occasions. Lightweight yet structured, it sits comfortably over a kurta or shirt. The subtle sheen and sleek buttons give it an understated elegance that works for weddings, parties, or even a night out.

2.

Amazon Brand – Symbol Men Lightweight Nehru Jacket
Simple, sharp, and versatile, this one’s a must-have for those who prefer minimal sophistication. The lightweight design makes it ideal for layering over both formal shirts and ethnic kurtas. Its fine tailoring and neutral tones make it a great pick for year-round wear, whether you’re attending a business lunch or a festive dinner.

3.

Vastraa Fusion Men's Export-Quality Traditional Nehru Jacket
This export-quality piece from Vastraa Fusion celebrates Indian craftsmanship with a modern twist. The fabric’s fine texture and rich color make it stand out at weddings, receptions, and traditional functions. Designed to give a flattering fit, it works beautifully when paired with both churidars and tailored trousers.

4.

WINTAGE Men’s Tweed Wool Nehru Jacket
Channel vintage charm with this wool tweed version of the Nehru jacket. Perfect for winter occasions, the tweed fabric adds depth and a sophisticated edge. Whether you’re attending a formal gathering or an outdoor wedding, this jacket adds warmth and class without feeling bulky. Pair it with solid kurtas or crisp shirts for a dapper finish.

5.

ROCKSY Nehru Jacket, Bandi Modi Koti for Men
From office parties to festive nights, ROCKSY’s Nehru jacket is designed for every occasion. Made from breathable cotton, it’s perfect for all-day wear. The tailored structure gives it a formal edge, while the fabric’s natural texture keeps it relaxed enough for casual events. Ideal for men who love versatility in their ethnic wardrobe.

6.

Vastraa Fusion Cotton Blend Block Check Handloom Weaving Ethnic Nehru Jacket
A statement piece for those who love handcrafted fashion, this Vastraa Fusion jacket brings traditional weaving to the forefront. The block-check pattern and rich green tone make it both ethnic and trendy. It’s a great choice for daytime events, festive brunches, or even a creative office look that stands out.

7.

Latest Chikan Men's Textured Nehru Jacket
For men who like texture and colour, this Chikan Nehru jacket in maroon-red is a standout pick. The fine weave and smooth finish add luxury, while the bold color instantly makes any look festive-ready. Perfect for weddings, engagement ceremonies, or family gatherings, this one ensures all eyes are on you.

8.

WINTAGE Men's Tweed Wool Modi Nehru Jacket
Wintage delivers another classic with this wool Nehru jacket, designed for men who prefer timeless elegance. The heavier fabric offers warmth and a structured drape, making it ideal for cooler seasons. The neutral tone and high-quality finish allow it to transition easily from formal settings to festive occasions.

Nehru jackets are style transformers. Layer them over a kurta for a traditional look or over a shirt and chinos for an Indo-western vibe. From lightweight cottons to warm wools, each of these options combines heritage with modern tailoring, helping you stay sharp no matter the season.

  • What occasions are Nehru jackets suitable for?

    They’re perfect for weddings, festivals, office events, and even casual evenings — just style them right with the outfit underneath.

  • How should a Nehru jacket fit?

    It should be snug around the shoulders and chest, with a straight fall at the torso. Too tight can restrict movement, too loose can look boxy.

  • Which fabric is best for year-round wear?

    Poly-cotton and cotton blends are breathable and versatile, while tweed and wool versions are ideal for winter functions.

  • Can I wear a Nehru jacket with Western clothing?

    Absolutely! Pair it with a crisp shirt and trousers or jeans for a smart Indo-fusion look.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

