IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Snowfall in Shimla: Couples rush to get pre wedding photo shoots
One of the pre wedding photo shoots that recently took place in Shimla.
One of the pre wedding photo shoots that recently took place in Shimla.
fashion

Snowfall in Shimla: Couples rush to get pre wedding photo shoots

Couples getting married in February or March are heading to Shimla to get a pre wedding photo shoots due to snowfall.
READ FULL STORY
By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:18 PM IST

Who doesn’t love snow! But having a serene white view it in your pre-wedding shoot as a memory is all the more special, right? And city-based photographers or soon-to-be-wed couples can’t agree more.

‘Shimla ke liye sabse zyada request aayi hain’

“The enquiries to arrange photo shoots in Shimla have increased since the snowfall,” says Azad Ali from Photo Junction, a Delhi-based company, adding, “The proximity of the hill station becomes an added factor. Mere paas Shimla ke liye sabse zyada requests aayi hain, kyunki woh paas bhi padta hai. For the shoot, it takes about two days. The number of days also depend on the package that the clients have opted for. The backdrop is most important in pre-wedding photo shoots, and Mall Road is the most famous in Shimla, so prefer do arrange the shoots there. Snowfall mein ek achhi photo background mein sab safed, and it looks beautiful in videos, too!”

Snowfall has heightened the craze

Photographer Kunal Bhutani from KBphotoworks, who’s currently in Shimla, on a pre-wed shoot assignment, says, “We usually go to mountains, places such as Mussoorie and Rishikesh. This is my first shoot in Shimla, and recent snowfall ki wajah se craze bada hai. Bahut log aaye hue hain shoot karne yahan par waise yahan kam hote the pre-wed shoots. Rishikesh has become very cliched now; I don’t even recommend it to couples. As a photographer, I try to get something different. I’ve uploaded Insta stories of this shoot, and I’m getting more enquiries. For those who can afford to get it done, are willingly to shell out 45,000 to 50,000 excluding the travel, food, fuel and accommodation.”

‘Pre-wedding wali feel snow fall mein aati hai’

A Delhi-based teacher, Drishti Gulati, who is to get married on March 11, is currently in Shimla for her pre-wedding photo shoot, and loving the snow clad roads and hills. “Pre-wedding wali feel snow fall mein hi aati hai! Actually fancy outfits snow mein pehn na bahut difficult ho raha hai, but as soon as the camera is on, you stop feeling cold. Wearing a saree or a gown in snow and shiver karte hue photoshoot karwana is another experience. You can say that the snow is like the cherry on the cake for us couples. We had thought of going to Narkanda as well, but since we got a great view here, we cancelled that plan.”

Feb-March weddings a plus!

“Those who have chosen to get married on upcoming Basant Panchami, or in the month of Valentine or March, have the perfect time to go for pre-wedding shoot. In do mahino me bahut achcha saaya hai, which means more number of weddings and more people wanting to get their pre-wedding shoot,” says Gaurav Arora, from Photo Rachna Studios, adding, “It takes a minimum of three days for a pre-wedding shoot in a hill station. And since it’s a longer project, this time is apt.”

Covid poses challenges, too

Talking about hesitations that are still occupying people’s minds due to Covid, photographer Arjun Kartha, from Twogether Studios, says, “It all depends on practicality. Snowfall is great, but couples are still hesitant to travel.” And Harsheen Jammu, a photographer from Gurugram, adds, “Due to the Covid situation, many couples are avoiding flight travel for their photo shoots. So Shimla has come up as a feasible option for those travelling by the road from Delhi-NCR. And needless to say, the locations are picturesque!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
One of the pre wedding photo shoots that recently took place in Shimla.
One of the pre wedding photo shoots that recently took place in Shimla.
fashion

Snowfall in Shimla: Couples rush to get pre wedding photo shoots

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Couples getting married in February or March are heading to Shimla to get a pre wedding photo shoots due to snowfall.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani in black dress(Instagram/dishapatani)
Disha Patani in black dress(Instagram/dishapatani)
fashion

Looking for Valentine's Day outfit ideas? Take style cues from Disha Patani

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:38 PM IST
  • Disha Patani recently shared an image of herself in a gorgeous black attire and flaunted her on-point makeup skills. We are taking sartorial inspiration for Valentine's Day from the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models cut a fine figure in romantic red creations (Photo: Instagram/Jade_bymk)
Models cut a fine figure in romantic red creations (Photo: Instagram/Jade_bymk)
fashion

Demystifying red as Valentine’s Day is around the corner 

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:24 PM IST
‘If you’re sad, add more lipstick and attack
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi channels desi princess vibes in turtleneck crop top, ghera skirt(Instagram/norafatehi/mayyurgirotra)
Nora Fatehi channels desi princess vibes in turtleneck crop top, ghera skirt(Instagram/norafatehi/mayyurgirotra)
fashion

Nora Fatehi channels desi princess vibes in turtleneck crop top, ghera skirt

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • Nora Fatehi’s ‘bewitching’ look in a turtleneck crop top and black-and-white print long skirt with ghera stuns fashion police and we are totally digging this ravishing style from her new song Chhor Denge
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raw silk pants paired with a waistcoat style top and a baby doll dress with highlighted sequins by Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika. (Photo: Instagram)
Raw silk pants paired with a waistcoat style top and a baby doll dress with highlighted sequins by Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika. (Photo: Instagram)
fashion

Smile and slay in pink

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:49 AM IST
One of the most happening colours of 2021, pink ensembles are popped up on various ramps as part of spring/summer 2021 collections, including the Couture Fashion Week SS21 in Paris.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan shares pictures from new photoshoot(Instagram/realhinakhan)
Hina Khan shares pictures from new photoshoot(Instagram/realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan is as sassy as it gets in quirky traditional jacket and waistcoat

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:21 AM IST
  • For a recent photoshoot, Hina Khan dressed in a gorgeous green well-fitted jacket elevated with a traditional print. She added a little pizzazz to her outfit by teaming the jacket with a sequined shimmery lower in black colour. We are inspired.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model in Virginie Viard’s Pre-Fall 21 matching knits (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
A model in Virginie Viard’s Pre-Fall 21 matching knits (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
fashion

Pre-fall 21 lines nod in favour of matching knits

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Designers present vibrant knitted twin-sets as chic alternatives to WFH sweats - ideal for Delhi’s nippy winters. 
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Wallis stores to close as Boohoo buys them from Arcadia(Twitter/focus_mersey/futurechatham)
Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Wallis stores to close as Boohoo buys them from Arcadia(Twitter/focus_mersey/futurechatham)
fashion

Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Wallis stores to close as Boohoo buys them from Arcadia

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:14 PM IST
UK store network of Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Wallis will close after the Boohoo deal as British online fashion retailer purchases the three brands for 25.2 million pounds from Arcadia
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30k outfit for Tribhanga promotions(Instagram/aasthasharma )
Kajol in 30k outfit for Tribhanga promotions(Instagram/aasthasharma )
fashion

Kajol adds a little edge to basic all-black look with quirky asymmetric jacket

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • For the promotions of her recently released film, Tribhanga, Kajol wore a gorgeous asymmetric jacket that featured a unique print. The actor taught us how to dress like a boss babe with her attire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60k outfit
Shraddha Kapoor in 60k outfit
fashion

Shraddha Kapoor sets bridesmaids outfit goals in 60k kurti and skirt set

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:17 AM IST
  • For a friend's wedding, Shraddha Kapoor donned a beautiful cream and gold coloured kurti and skirt set that was adorned with intricate embroidery. The actor's attire is the perfect bridesmaid dress and we are bookmarking it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor(Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor(Instagram)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor shines bright in metallic silver gown for latest photoshoot

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor wore a silver metallic gown with a thigh high slit which is a piece by Maison Met the label by designer Mety Choa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses(Instagram/zunailimalik/salechav)
Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses(Instagram/zunailimalik/salechav)
fashion

Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • Yami Gautam takes the Internet by storm with sizzling pictures from latest photoshoot as she goes bold in shirt and blazer dresses by Indian fashion designers or slays the chic look in Boho jumpsuits, corset-skirt set and we are in awe as we take fashion cues
READ FULL STORY
Close
Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh(Instagram/geneliad)
Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh(Instagram/geneliad)
fashion

Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • Blending glee and excitement of modern India, Genelia D’Souza recently stunned in an off-shoulder golden cocktail gown and Riteish Deshmukh joined the fan brigade to swoon over her smoking hot look at his mushy best
READ FULL STORY
Close
The actor rocks embellished sporty separates by Namrata Joshipura (Photo: Instagram/SaraAliKhan)
The actor rocks embellished sporty separates by Namrata Joshipura (Photo: Instagram/SaraAliKhan)
fashion

Chic co-ords for Bollywood glamazons

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Co-ords or the matching coordinates were the key trend in 2020, but going by the pap shots pouring into our inbox, the trend refuses to die down even in 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in the Maldives with friends(Instagram/aliaabhatt )
Alia Bhatt in the Maldives with friends(Instagram/aliaabhatt )
fashion

Alia Bhatt is the most gorgeous island girl in 17k rainbow striped bikini

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her friends and she took to her social media to post images of herself in a stunning rainbow striped bandeau bikini.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP