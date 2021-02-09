Snowfall in Shimla: Couples rush to get pre wedding photo shoots

Who doesn’t love snow! But having a serene white view it in your pre-wedding shoot as a memory is all the more special, right? And city-based photographers or soon-to-be-wed couples can’t agree more.

‘Shimla ke liye sabse zyada request aayi hain’

“The enquiries to arrange photo shoots in Shimla have increased since the snowfall,” says Azad Ali from Photo Junction, a Delhi-based company, adding, “The proximity of the hill station becomes an added factor. Mere paas Shimla ke liye sabse zyada requests aayi hain, kyunki woh paas bhi padta hai. For the shoot, it takes about two days. The number of days also depend on the package that the clients have opted for. The backdrop is most important in pre-wedding photo shoots, and Mall Road is the most famous in Shimla, so prefer do arrange the shoots there. Snowfall mein ek achhi photo background mein sab safed, and it looks beautiful in videos, too!”

Snowfall has heightened the craze

Photographer Kunal Bhutani from KBphotoworks, who’s currently in Shimla, on a pre-wed shoot assignment, says, “We usually go to mountains, places such as Mussoorie and Rishikesh. This is my first shoot in Shimla, and recent snowfall ki wajah se craze bada hai. Bahut log aaye hue hain shoot karne yahan par waise yahan kam hote the pre-wed shoots. Rishikesh has become very cliched now; I don’t even recommend it to couples. As a photographer, I try to get something different. I’ve uploaded Insta stories of this shoot, and I’m getting more enquiries. For those who can afford to get it done, are willingly to shell out ₹45,000 to ₹50,000 excluding the travel, food, fuel and accommodation.”

‘Pre-wedding wali feel snow fall mein aati hai’

A Delhi-based teacher, Drishti Gulati, who is to get married on March 11, is currently in Shimla for her pre-wedding photo shoot, and loving the snow clad roads and hills. “Pre-wedding wali feel snow fall mein hi aati hai! Actually fancy outfits snow mein pehn na bahut difficult ho raha hai, but as soon as the camera is on, you stop feeling cold. Wearing a saree or a gown in snow and shiver karte hue photoshoot karwana is another experience. You can say that the snow is like the cherry on the cake for us couples. We had thought of going to Narkanda as well, but since we got a great view here, we cancelled that plan.”

Feb-March weddings a plus!

“Those who have chosen to get married on upcoming Basant Panchami, or in the month of Valentine or March, have the perfect time to go for pre-wedding shoot. In do mahino me bahut achcha saaya hai, which means more number of weddings and more people wanting to get their pre-wedding shoot,” says Gaurav Arora, from Photo Rachna Studios, adding, “It takes a minimum of three days for a pre-wedding shoot in a hill station. And since it’s a longer project, this time is apt.”

Covid poses challenges, too

Talking about hesitations that are still occupying people’s minds due to Covid, photographer Arjun Kartha, from Twogether Studios, says, “It all depends on practicality. Snowfall is great, but couples are still hesitant to travel.” And Harsheen Jammu, a photographer from Gurugram, adds, “Due to the Covid situation, many couples are avoiding flight travel for their photo shoots. So Shimla has come up as a feasible option for those travelling by the road from Delhi-NCR. And needless to say, the locations are picturesque!”