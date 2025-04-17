Sonali Bendre's natural beauty at 50 shines through in her 'neutral but never boring' new look: See pics

Sonali Bendre is always intentional with her outfit choices, from her choice of colour to the styling. The actor, who loves to keep her makeup and hair minimal, posed wearing an all-beige outfit in pictures of herself she posted on Instagram on April 16. Wearing an off-shoulder top with a matching pair of trousers, Sonali Bendre delivered a chic and sophisticated, semi-formal look. Also read | Sonali Bendre's beauty secret for glowing skin at 50 is this 'magical' traditional Indian skincare ingredient If black pants feel boring, swap for a beige pair, à la Sonali Bendre, instead. (Instagram/ Sonali Bendre)

Sonali Bendre makes a case for soothing neutrals

When it comes to easy-chic styling, Sonali's secret is simple: don't overthink it, just wear neutrals. She wrote in her caption: “Keeping it neutral but never boring.”

Does it get chicer than beige head to toe? And as Sonali shows, the whole look can feel infinitely cooler with a touch of neon heels. Take a closer look at what Sonali wore:

How to copy Sonali Bendre's look

With her latest look, Sonali proved that wide-leg bottoms are one of the most versatile silhouettes — especially when you want to ditch jeans. If you're a wide-leg pants pro but feel as though you're lacking in the inspiration department, Sonali's here to help.

Whether you're giving wide legs a go for work, dinner, or a special event, take inspiration from Sonali and pair your trousers with a matching top. Everything from T-shirts to cute off-shoulder tops and button-down shirts is fail-safe, and when it comes to shoes, mix it up, like Sonali – she wore bright neon red heels with her beige ensemble. To make her pair of wide legs more chic, Sonali styled her look with interesting tonal extras – beige belt and gold statement earrings.

Pairing beige trousers with a matching top can create a chic and elegant look. Like Sonali, incorporate a statement piece of jewellery or accessory to add visual interest, and add a belt or a handbag to enhance your overall look.