Streetwear fashion tips: Style guide to buy oversize clothes

The oversized trend might be big right now but according to fashion experts it is not something for all occasions. Style experts insist that as long as it fits on the shoulders, the arm and trouser length and proportionally at the waist and the rest of the proportions are correct (so it is not too short in the jacket) then a deconstructed oversized suit, especially double-breasted, can work.

Oversized shirts are loose-fitting baggy shirts that fall beyond the waistline and provide volume to your clothing and these wardrobe essentials come in a variety of styles, ranging from a traditional button-down to an oversized shirt. They can be worn to create a variety of ensembles, from traditional appearances to current fashion trends and street styles.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Raghav Pawar and Amar Pawar, Co-Founders of Powerlook, suggested some tips to select the right fit, which is essential to pull off an oversized shirt look seamlessly:

1. Choose detailed items - A large garment might easily wrap your body in excess fabric but choose pieces with detail to keep your enormous shirt from overpowering your body; a pattern, splash of colour or unusual stitching offers an oversized shirt a point of emphasis, attracting attention to the design rather than the additional fabric.

2. Consider the event - For a slouchy loungewear or athleisure look, go for a baggy big T-shirt, but when it comes to a business- or smart-casual look, consider an oversized button-up shirt.

3. Go two sizes up from your usual size - Stylists recommend buying a shirt two sizes larger than your typical size while shopping for oversized apparel. Your shirt should fit loosely over your waist and shoulders and be a few inches longer than a standard shirt. The shirt sleeve of an enormous T-shirt should fall lower than the traditional mid-bicep region, as low as the elbow in certain large styles.

They advised, “Don't be concerned with the oversized sleeves falling to near elbow length. This is how it's intended to be! You can, however, choose to fold up the hem of the T-shirt for a different style. Tuck the shirt in and match it with pants for a more semi-casual appearance. You may also experiment with a range of strong colors, patterns, and images for a trendier design. Also, experiment with other accessories such as bucket hats, belts, denim chains, and fanny packs! Even if there are no streetwear fashion rules, remember to wear anything you want with confidence!”