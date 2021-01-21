Stylistas snuggle up in turtlenecks
When one looks at the cinematic history of the classic turtleneck, seventies iconic style gems come to mind - from Ali MacGraw’s preppy jumpers in Love Story (1970) to Amitabh Bachchan’s chunky knits in Kabie Kabhie (1976). Of late, this winter layering essential has made its presence felt like never before - seen on the likes of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Suhana Khan. While Alia teamed her fluffy knit with a cutesy beret, Deepika layered her black version with a gold chain. Sonam on the other hand opted for a buttoned option and Suhana picked a cropped variation flashing her taut midriff.
Designer Payal Singhal opines that the turtleneck is way sexier than a bikini top. “A turtleneck is as classic as a white shirt. It’s super sexy and in 2021, being covered up is going to be way cooler than a blatant skin show. Having said that, you have to have the body to carry it off. In most parts of India, we’re deprived of winters and with Bollywood actors rocking turtlenecks, it radiates a nostalgic cinematic vibe taking us back to old films,” says Payal.
Stylist Isha Bhansali sees them as an offshoot of the ongoing comfortwear trend, “Girls with long necks like Sonam can definitely rock it. Also, with most actors chilling at home of late, it makes sense to combine comfort with some stylish layering pick like the classic turtleneck. It’s comfy and chic and can be easily incorporated into your existing wardrobe,” says Isha.
Designer Pria Kataaria Puri attributes the Kardashian clan for putting turtlenecks on the map. “It feels at once modest and sexy. Turtlenecks have been symbols of strength, rebellion, style, and modesty throughout history. Black / nude and off-white turtlenecks, in particular, are slimming and sophisticated. You can layer them so easily over undercoats, blazers, scarves. Or style team them with shorts, jeans, a mini, or a statement necklace. They look particularly chic with saris and lehengas as well,” says Pria.
manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hoodie is having a moment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stylistas snuggle up in turtlenecks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FLOTUS Dr Jill Biden's Inauguration Day outfits and their significance
- From the moment she arrived in Washington DC to the closing ceremony of the Inauguration Day, FLOTUS Dr Jill Biden has been making sartorial statements which are also slyly giving out some important messages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday plays 'wannabe Kendall Jenner' in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tonal layering: Key FW 21 trend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone's off-duty looks are all about neon colours and quirky prints
- During the recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Deepika Padukone wore some of the most impeccable casual looks which inspired us to up our sartorial game as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Vice President Kamala Harris makes history in purple attire by black designer
- For her swearing-in ceremony, the first female Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris made a statement in her purple monotone attire that was made by a black queer designer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sartori’s sartorial sorcery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vogue to release new Kamala Harris cover after controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing with blazers and sneakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas dubs herself 'updo expert', shares glamorous selfie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Mandira Bedi is ready to exercise jaise bhi kaise bhi, even on trampoline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Burberry sales drop as new coronavirus lockdowns keep shoppers home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newly-wed Gauahar Khan looks beautiful in makhmal suit on honeymoon with Zaid
- Gauahar Khan has been sharing snippets from her honeymoon in Udaipur with hubby Zaid Darbar. However, her fans cannot help but swoon over the stunning outfits that the actor wore on her trip. Her latest images wearing a makhmal suit has been making headlines and we are taking notes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South sensation Ram Pothineni raises heat in Kunal Rawal's potted flower kurta
- Telugu star Ram Pothineni shows how to break the monotony of menswear when it comes to ethnic style. The actor was seen promoting his latest release, Red, in designer Kunal Rawal's purple potted flower kurta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox