Suhana Khan serves a perfect airport look in white top, denim trousers

Suhana Khan is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies. Suhana, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is known for her sartorial sense of fashion. Suhana knows how to keep it minimal, chic and stylish at all times. She is often spotted in various parts of the city – be it stepping out to tick off professional duties or hanging out with her friends. Suhana is an absolute fashionista and is known to slay fashion goals on a regular basis. Suhana’s instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion diaries and each of them manages to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes.

Suhana, a day back, was photographed at Mumbai international airport, as she flew back to the city in style. Suhana posed for the cameras patiently before getting inside her car. Suhana, for flying back to the city, chose a classic combination of white and denim and proved that less is more. Suhana's fashion diaries have our heart, and her airport fashion diaries are drooled on. Suhana, for the midweek flying, chose a white top with quarter sleeves and bodycon details and a plunging neckline. She further teamed it with a pair of denims. The pastel blue baggy jeans made for the perfect comfortable combo for hours inside the flight. Take a look at her airport look here.

Suhana looked pretty in white and denim combo.(HT photos/Varinder Chawla)

Suhana further accessorised her look for the day in a pastel pink sling bag in her one hand and monochrome shoes. Suhana was photographed walking out of the arrival section of the airport and making her way to the car. Suhana wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part and decked up in minimal makeup to complement her casual airport look. Suhana looked pretty in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.