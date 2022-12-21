Suhana Khan slays in a red slip dress for Archies wrap up party

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film Archies. The film was announced for a release on the OTT platform Netflix sometime back, and since then, people have been anticipating it. Suhana Khan celebrated the wrap up party of Archies with a stunning ensemble. Suhana's fashion diaries are loved and adored by her fans. She keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From casual attires to slaying it in sequined sarees, Suhana’s fashion diaries are all about bling and sass.

Suhana, for the wrap up party of Archies, came to celebrate with her other co-stars, including Khushi Kapoor. Khushi, sister of Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, is also set to make her big Bollywood debut with Archies. Tuesday in Mumbai was a star-studded affair as the cast of Archies came together with their director Zoya Akhtar and posed for the cameras, before getting in to party. Suhana, for the occasion, picked a bright red dress and slayed fashion goals yet again. The actor stepped down from the car and looked gorgeous as ever as she ensured that the limelight never leaves her side. In the red slip dress, Suhana posed happily for the cameras, while sporting her smile. Suhana's red slip dress came with a plunging neckline, and bodycon details, featuring silver chain details at the sleeves. The dress hugged her shape and showed off the curves perfectly. Take a look at her ensemble here.

Suhana stepped outside her car.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Suhana further accessorised her look for the day in silver hoop earrings, and classic black stilettos. The actor joined the cast of the film in style as she posed all along for the paparazzi. Suhana wore her tresses into a messy bun as she left a few strands of hair around her face open and gave it an overall party look. Suhana decked up in minimal makeup as she complemented her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, Suhana looked every bit stunning.