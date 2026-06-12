Summer denim styling guide: 6 ways to keep your look cool and comfortable

Denim is a wardrobe basic, and it includes your staples like jeans, waistcoats and so on. But during summer and the in-between patchy season, styling this requires a better strategy, without ever compromising on your style. But on the bonus side, denim is quite versatile, and with the correct pairing, summer dressing with smart casual basics can be perfected. Denim makes summer dressing breezy and fun. Take notes from Hollywood celebs, Gigi Hadid, Sydney Sweeney and Selena Gomez, who kept it fun and chic. (Picture credit: Pinterest)

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Hear from an expert on how to style denim this season. Amol Kadam, general manager design, at Spykar, shared with us how to carry denim this summer.

Styling is where most people get stuck, especially when denim starts to feel too heavy for the season. What is the rule? The designer outlined, “Summer dressing is all about staying comfortable without compromising on style, and denim remains one of the easiest wardrobe staples to build looks around. The key lies in choosing relaxed silhouettes, breathable pairings, and lighter washes.”

What does this mean? To put it simply, your goal should be to look for outfits which are not too uncomfortable, but look well-coordinated and put-together. This is where denim comes in, acting as an easy base for outfits.

Here's a brief guide from the designer: