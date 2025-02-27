Sushmita Sen dazzles with her evergreen elegance in sequin saree for attending a family wedding. Watch

Sushmita Sen attended a family wedding recently. The former Miss Universe title holder wore a sequin-embellished saree for the festivities. She paired the nine yards of elegance with stunning jewels. Sushmita Sen dazzles in a saree.

Sushmita Sen's wedding guest look

On Wednesday, Sushmita Sen shared a video of herself dressed in a sequin saree on Instagram with the caption, “Simply #yourstruly 🎶💃🏻❤️ Thank you for being a sweetheart @hairbydeepakthakur & for capturing this so beautifully!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” The video shows Sushmita showing off the multi-coloured drape she wore as a guest at a wedding ceremony for her loved ones. Let's decode what she wore.

Details about Sushmita's OOTD

The nine yards come in dual beige and grey shades. Meanwhile, the beige mixes with the pallu's yellow and orange ombre shades, causing a multi-colour effect. The chiffon drape has shimmering sequin adornments placed all over the saree, broad embellished patti borders, and zardozi embroidery done on the borders. She wore the saree in traditional style, with neat pleats on the front and the pallu falling from the shoulder to form a floor-sweeping train.

Sushmita paired the nine yards with a contrasting purple blouse featuring full-length churidar sleeves, a plunging V neckline, a backless design, a fitted silhouette, a dori tie adorned with tassel embellishments on the back, and a cropped hem length.

Meanwhile, for accessories, Sushmita chose a choker necklace adorned with multi-coloured stones and pearls, pear-drop earrings, statement rings, and gold Kundan kadhas worn on both hands.

With her hair left loose in a centre parting and styled with blowout waves, the actor chose darkened brows, glossy mauve lip shade, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter with bronzer, mascara-adorned lashes, smudged brown eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and a dainty bindi.

About Sushmita Sen

Meanwhile, Sushmita is an Indian actress and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe 1994. She became the first Indian woman to win the title. She entered Bollywood with the film Dastak in 1996 and was last seen in the 2023 web series Taali, in which she played the role of Gauri Sawant.