Taimur, Jeh twin in adorable blue and white outfits at Inaaya's 8th birthday party with Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore

Brothers Taimur and Jeh wore matching outfits

On September 30, Soha took to Instagram to share pictures of Inaaya's birthday celebration. She hosted an intimate party for Inaaya in Mumbai that was attended by close family members like her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, mother Sharmila Tagore, and sister Saba Pataudi.

In one of the photos, Inaaya, who was dressed in a special white crop top, skirt and jacket look, was seen with Taimur and Jeh, who wore the exact same outfits. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena's sons twinned in matching white and blue printed co-ord sets. Taimur, born on December 20, 2016, is their eldest son, while Jeh, born on February 21, 2021, is their younger son.

Take a look at the sweet family photos from Inaaya's birthday party:

Inside Inaaya's birthday party

The party featured fun activities like making cupcakes. Kareena added to the joy with a hilarious photobomb moment, playfully walking into a frame where Soha and Neha Dhupia were posing for a photo. Kareena also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Inaaya, writing in her Instagram caption, “Happy birthday princess Inaaya… love, joy and all the not sugar-free cake in the world.”

Inaaya's aunt Saba marked the occasion by posting sweet family photos and expressing her joy in watching Inaaya grow into a 'kind and intelligent girl'. Sharing pictures of the birthday party, she wrote on Instagram: “Family moments. Innijaan turns 8! Missing the boys...while we girls celebrate. Happy memories... we create. Blessed Grateful and thankful to have beautiful souls in my life.”