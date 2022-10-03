Tamannaah Bhatia is ‘red-y’ for Monday in this stunning six yards of grace

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Plan A Plan B. The actor, who shared screen space with Riteish Deshmukh in the film, is garnering a lot of praises for her performance from audience and critics alike. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. From ethnic attires to casual ensembles, the outfits are also making us drool. The promotion diaries of Tamannaah are replete with fashion inspo and they are setting the fashion bar higher than the last time for us. Tamannaah, on Monday, made all kinds of blues go away with bright shades of red. The actor painted Instagram red with a slew of pictures from her fashion diaries and gave us major fashion cues.

Tamannaah, on Monday, made our day better with a set of pictures of herself decked up in the six yards of grace. The actor, for the pictures, played muse to fashion designer Payal Khandwala and picked a stunning ethnic ensemble from the shelves of the designer. Tamannaah matched the Navratri festive vibes all around in a bright organza red saree as she looked every bit gorgeous. Tamannaah picked a red saree featured faded pleats throughout, and patterns in shades of bright blue. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless red blouse with turtle neck details. “Bring it on Monday… I’m red-y for you,” read Tamannaah’s caption. Take a look at her pictures here:

Tamannaah further accessorised her look for the day in sleek statement golden earrings and a golden bracelet in her right hand. Styled by fashion stylist Ami Patel, Tamannaah wore her tresses open in straight locks and soft curls with a side part. Assisted by makeup artist Meghna Butani, Tamannaah decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.