Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Nothing to see here. Just pics of Tamannaah Bhatia chilling in satin pajamas

Nothing to see here. Just pics of Tamannaah Bhatia chilling in satin pajamas

fashion
Published on Sep 28, 2022 12:26 PM IST

Tamannaah looked every bit gorgeous in a floral pants set as she raised the hotness quotient and merged style and comfort for us.

Tamannaah gave us fresh fashion goals as she chilled in a satin pant set.(Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks)
Tamannaah gave us fresh fashion goals as she chilled in a satin pant set.(Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks)
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Babli Bouncer. The actor, who played the role of the protagonist in the film, has been garnering a lot of praises for her performance from audience and critics alike. Babli Bouncer traces the life of Babli, a small village girl, who takes up the profession of a bouncer to win over her love. However, this leads to a series of funny events in her life. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Babli Bounder released in the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on September 23. Tamannaah is currently busy with the promotions of the film. The actor, who is also an absolute fashionista, keeps sharing snippets from her promotion diaries on her Instagram profile for her fans. A day back, Tamannaah shared yet another set of pictures of herself looking absolutely ravishing.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia explores Kerala in the stunning six yards of grace

Tamannaah played muse to fashion designer house Alemais and picked a satin pant set for the pictures. Tamannaah gave us all kinds of chill vibes, all the while raising the oomph quotient. The actor decked up in a multicoloured satin shirt with floral details throughout in shades of green, red, white and pastel blue. She teamed the shirt with a pair of comfy satin pajamas featuring the same floral patterns. In pastel grey stilettos, Tamannaah aced the look to perfection. “I clean up pretty well,” Tamannaah wrote in the caption. Take a look at her pictures here:

Tamannaah further accessorised her look for the day in silver hoop earrings from the shelves of designer Suhani Parekh. Styled by fashion stylist Ami Patel, Tamannaah wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a middle part. Assisted by makeup artist Florian Hurel, Tamannaah decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamannaah bhatia fashion trends fashion fashion goal + 2 more
tamannaah bhatia fashion trends fashion fashion goal + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out