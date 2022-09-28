Nothing to see here. Just pics of Tamannaah Bhatia chilling in satin pajamas

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Babli Bouncer. The actor, who played the role of the protagonist in the film, has been garnering a lot of praises for her performance from audience and critics alike. Babli Bouncer traces the life of Babli, a small village girl, who takes up the profession of a bouncer to win over her love. However, this leads to a series of funny events in her life. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Babli Bounder released in the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on September 23. Tamannaah is currently busy with the promotions of the film. The actor, who is also an absolute fashionista, keeps sharing snippets from her promotion diaries on her Instagram profile for her fans. A day back, Tamannaah shared yet another set of pictures of herself looking absolutely ravishing.

Tamannaah played muse to fashion designer house Alemais and picked a satin pant set for the pictures. Tamannaah gave us all kinds of chill vibes, all the while raising the oomph quotient. The actor decked up in a multicoloured satin shirt with floral details throughout in shades of green, red, white and pastel blue. She teamed the shirt with a pair of comfy satin pajamas featuring the same floral patterns. In pastel grey stilettos, Tamannaah aced the look to perfection. “I clean up pretty well,” Tamannaah wrote in the caption. Take a look at her pictures here:

Tamannaah further accessorised her look for the day in silver hoop earrings from the shelves of designer Suhani Parekh. Styled by fashion stylist Ami Patel, Tamannaah wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a middle part. Assisted by makeup artist Florian Hurel, Tamannaah decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.