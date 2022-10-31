Target under-eye concerns like pigmentation and puffiness with these ingredients

Under-eye skin is extremely soft and delicate. Hence the signs of ageing shows more prominently in the under-eye before other parts of the body. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Saloni Vora-Gala, Consultant Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatologist, Dr Sheth’s Skin and hair Clinic, Mumbai said, “Under-eye skin being very thin with less amount of fat pads and supporting collagen tissues, degrades faster showing signs of aging much earlier than the rest of the face. Exposure to UV rays and environmental pollutants add to this by increasing the free radicals causing oxidative damage. Sinusitis, allergies, eczema, stress, excessive salt and alcohol consumption and smoking lead to under-eye puffiness. Hormonal imbalance like insulin resistance, androgen excess or hypothyroidism, certain medications, nutritional deficiencies like low iron, vitamin B12, UV exposure, certain cosmetics, excessive screen time, frequent rubbing of eyes, genetics are some of the major causes of under-eye pigmentation, hollowness and early lines.”

Addressing dark circle issues, Dr Sonakshi S, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist at Ara Skin Clinic, Bengaluru noted down a few lifestyle changes that can help in getting rid of the same:

ALSO READ: How to break the ice between skin and retinol? Experts answer

Protect your eyes from the sun: Protection with sunscreen and sun protection with sunglasses are primary in order to protect from ultraviolet damage that causes aging of the skin and further pigmentation.

No rubbing: Avoid rubbing your eyes which can result in a form of dark skin called hyperpigmentation. Be gentle when washing your eyes or removing makeup.

Reduce sinus congestion: Chronic sinus congestion can cause under-eye veins to fill with dark-colored blood. These veins may be visible through the skin or create a darkish hue around the eyes.

Treat allergy symptoms: Allergies and sinus congestion can perpetuate dark under-eye circles. Controlling your symptoms and irritants can help reduce the effects on your eyes.

Get enough rest: Aim for eight hours of sleep a night to prevent exacerbation of under-eye issues.

Pigmentation and puffiness can be kept at bay with these ingredients. Take a look:

Caffeine: It is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent which reduces under eye puffiness and pigmentation by increasing blood circulation.

Vitamin K: Vitamin K resolves blood pooling or clotting and improves the circulation over the area, thereby, reducing pigmentation.

Antioxidants: Antioxidants like Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Ferrulic acid reduce the oxidative damage and inflammation caused by free radicals generated due to sun exposure and environmental pollutants, thereby, reducing pigmentation, improving under-eye skin texture, reducing the appearance of fine lines and rejuvenating the skin over all.

Retinoids: Retinoid is a vitamin A derivative that fastens the skin renewal process and consists of different molecules with varying concentrations. Regular application of low strength retinoids (retinols) over under-eye area helps with collagen remodeling, texture improvement and brighter skin.

Kojic acid: It helps in reducing under-eye pigmentation when regularly used with antioxidants and sun-protection.

Sunscreen: Hybrid sunscreens which are a combination of organic as well as inorganic UV filters are the best. Tinted sunscreens also protect against damage from screen exposure.

Hyaluronic acid and Ceramides: These ingredients impart smoothness and plumpness to under-eye skin. They also help in repairing the damaged skin barrier.