Taylor Swift dazzles in 4.5 lakh Louis Vuitton jacket and matching beanie at boyfriend Travis Kelce's match: Style tips

Taylor Swift was seen in Kansas City for the Conference Championship game. She was there to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game. The singer served streetwear style that is equal parts chic and casual. Let’s dive into her look and see how Taylor Swift can be the muse for your next outing. Taylor Swift was clad in a Louis Vuitton jacket, that departed from the usual cropped jacket game. (PC: IG/@justjared)

More about her look

Taylor Swift's look is all high-fashion with the luxurious fashion brand Louis Vuitton's pieces as the main highlights of her outfit. She wore a black zip-up oversized jacket with puffy sleeves from Louis Vuitton. The singer paired it with a black beanie, again from Louis Vuitton.

As per the official Louis Vuitton India website, the jacket is called Monogram Jacquard Knit Jacket and costs ₹4,55,000.

in.louisvuitton.com listed the jacket at around Rs. 4 lakhs. (PC: in.louisvuitton.com)

Taylor Swift however departed from the androgynous upper half styling and opted for a feminine styling for the bottom pieces. She went for a pleated black skirt, red tights and black-heeled booties. Even her accessory was from Louis Vuitton- the trunk chain wallet.

Taylor Swift's styling was on point

No Taylor Swift look is complete without her signature red lips and winged liner. She stuck to her characteristic makeover and her voluminous, side-swept hairstyle.

Despite the ensemble appearing casual, the colour palette eerily matches Reputation's bold black, gold and red colours (cue Taylor Swift's Era's Tour Rep bodysuits.) Taylor's Louis Vuitton look can certainly be a calmer and chill counterpart of Reputation.

Is this a subtle hint for Reputation TV? Only time will tell. Till then, let this look inspire you to create your next best OOTD. Here are some of her Era's Tour Rep body suits that feature the same colours.

Style takeaways

In a fashion generation of everything cropped with hemlines banned below the waistline, Taylor's look is a fresh one as the jacket rested comfortably on the skirt. Let your hemline loosen up once in a while.

Red and black- an instant hit colour combination. Add gold as an accent colour and your ensemble is an effortless head-turning look.

Mix up androgynous style with feminine style. Typically a beanie is a go-to with cargo or baggy pants, but Taylor switched it up by adding a dainty pleated skirt piece. Pleated skirts have a level of formality, seen often in academia-based (preppy or dark academia core.) But by pairing a pleated skirt, grungy boots and an oversized jacket, she reminded that style aesthetics are not to be followed, but to be created.

Skirt and jacket- an underrated combination. It can be a winter classic (pair with tights to beat the winter chill.)

