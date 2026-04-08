The Myntra Fashion Carnival offers steal deals for makeup and jewellery lovers: Up to 80% off on popular brands

Myntra Fashion Carnival is live, and this is the perfect time to amp up your style. From luxurious makeup must-haves to statement jewellery pieces, this sale brings you up to 80% off on some of the most sought-after collections. Myntra Fashion Carnival: Sale of up to 80% off By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Whether you're one of those who would want to stock up for an everyday casual look or for a special event, this sale has something for everyone. From the latest pearl necklaces or chokar set to the traditional jhumkas, from your favourite lipstick shade to the long-lasting eyeliner, it's time to amplify your look. So, better to stock up before the sale ends on April 12, 2026.

And to help you grab the best deal, we have curated this list of products with the highest customer ratings and great discounts.

Check out the deals on Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale Perfumes at up to 55% off

Indulge in captivating fragrances at irresistible prices during the Myntra sale. Explore a wide range of perfumes crafted to suit every mood, from fresh and floral to bold and musky. Whether you’re upgrading your daily scent or gifting someone special, these deals make luxury more accessible. Elevate your presence and leave a lasting impression with premium fragrances, now available at up to 55% off for a limited time.