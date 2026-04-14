These vintage-inspired watches are bringing back quiet luxury energy
Vintage-style watches are essential for enhancing your look, aligning with fashion trends emphasising quiet luxury. Their versatility suits various outfits.
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Casio Vintage A-158WA-1Q Digital Grey Dial Unisex Watch Silver Metal Strap (D011)View Details
₹1,894
Carlington Diva Series Analog Women Wrist Watches with Stainless Steel Chain Strap | Premium Fashion Watches for Ladies | CT - 110View Details
₹1,899
Sonata Gold Edit Quartz Analog Champagne Dial Brown Leather Strap Watch for Women - NR87043YL02WView Details
₹999
Giordano Elegant Watch for Women – Crystal-Studded Square Dial, Leather Band, Roman Numeral DialView Details
₹2,799
OLEVS Square Dial Watch for Women Analog Quartz Original Dress Watch Rose Gold Waterproof Date Silicone Casual Stylish Gift Ladies Wristwatch WhiteView Details
₹3,420
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There’s a reason your look sometimes feels like it’s missing something, and it’s usually not another outfit. It’s a watch. Not the bulky, over-designed kind, but a vintage-style watch that quietly pulls everything together.
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.Read moreRead less
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
Right now, fashion is leaning into quiet luxury and timeless details, and vintage watches fit perfectly into that shift. Whether it’s a soft gold dial, a classic leather strap or a retro digital face, these pieces add that effortless polish most accessories try (and fail) to achieve.
What makes them even more relevant today is how versatile they are. They work across ethnic wear, office fits and casual outfits, and unlike trend-heavy pieces, you won’t get bored with them in a season. It’s less about making a statement and more about refining your everyday style.
From iconic retro picks by Casio to timeless classics from Titan and fashion-forward designs by Fastrack, these vintage-inspired watches prove that sometimes, the smallest detail makes the biggest difference.
Why vintage watches are so popular right now
- They add instant polish without being loud
- Work across ethnic and Western outfits
- Feel timeless, not trend-driven
- Perfect for those who prefer subtle, elegant accessories
- Easy to wear daily without looking repetitive
8 Vintage-style watches for women
This one is a cult classic for a reason. The retro digital display and silver metal strap instantly give off that ‘90s vintage vibe. It’s minimal, functional and surprisingly versatile, you can wear it with both ethnic and western looks without it feeling out of place. It’s less about being flashy and more about being iconic in a low-key way.
Style tip: Stack it with thin bracelets for a modern-meets-retro look.
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If you like your vintage style with a hint of glamour, this one delivers. The stainless steel chain strap and classic analog dial feel elegant without being overdone. It’s the kind of watch that works effortlessly for office wear or slightly dressy occasions.
Style tip: Pair with tailored outfits or sarees for a polished finish.
This watch leans into old-world charm with its champagne dial and brown leather strap. It feels soft, classic and incredibly wearable, perfect if you prefer understated pieces over bold accessories. The warm tones make it easy to style across seasons and outfits.
Style tip: Looks especially good with earthy tones and ethnic wear.
A little vintage, a little statement. The square dial with crystal detailing and Roman numerals gives it a slightly dressier, almost heirloom-like feel. It’s perfect for when you want something elegant but not too basic.
Style tip: Pair with evening outfits or festive looks for added sparkle.
For those who like vintage in a modern way, this watch keeps things clean and minimal. The ultra-thin dial and simple design give it a timeless feel without leaning too traditional. It’s lightweight, practical and perfect for everyday wear.
Style tip: Works best with casual, minimal outfits.
Soft, feminine and slightly playful, this watch brings a contemporary twist to vintage aesthetics. The beige dial and subtle detailing make it feel elegant without being too serious. It’s great for everyday styling with a hint of charm.
Style tip: Pair with pastel outfits or flowy dresses.
A true classic from Titan. The champagne dial and gold-toned strap give it a timeless, sophisticated appeal. It’s one of those watches that never really goes out of style, perfect for both daily wear and special occasions.
Style tip: Looks stunning with formal wear and traditional outfits.
A fun, slightly sportier take on vintage. The rose gold digital dial with a pink resin strap adds a playful twist while still keeping that retro essence alive. It’s perfect if you want something different but still rooted in nostalgia.
Style tip: Pair with athleisure or casual fits for a cool contrast.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.Read More
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