    This $1.5 million tribute watch for Anant Ambani features a miniature of the billionaire heir inside the dial. Watch

    'Opera Vantara Green Camo', a $1.5 million ( 12.5 crore) luxury watch, pays a tribute to Anant Ambani's Vantara wildlife initiative in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 10:58 AM IST
    By Sanya Panwar
    Luxury watchmaker Jacob and Co has unveiled its latest horological masterpiece: the 'Opera Vantara Green Camo'. Launched on January 21, 2026, the bespoke timepiece serves as a 'tribute' to Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation initiative in Gujarat, India, spearheaded by Anant Ambani, businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son. Also read | Anant Ambani's top 5 luxurious watches from rare collection are worth crores and will blow your mind

    The watch features demantoid garnets, tsavorites, green sapphires, and white diamonds. It pays a tribute to Anant Ambani's passion project, Vantara. (Jacob and Co and ANI)
    The watch features demantoid garnets, tsavorites, green sapphires, and white diamonds. It pays a tribute to Anant Ambani's passion project, Vantara. (Jacob and Co and ANI)

    All about the dramatic watch

    At the heart of the dial sits a meticulously hand-painted figurine of Anant, depicted in a blue floral shirt. He is flanked by miniature, lifelike sculptures of a lion and a Bengal tiger, symbolising the animals within the Vantara ecosystem.

    True to the New York-based brand's reputation for maximalist luxury, the Vantara watch features an intricate green camouflage motif that extends across the case and dial. This aesthetic is achieved through a complex setting of nearly 400 precious stones, totaling approximately 21.98 carats, Jacob and Co shared on Instagram:

    ‘397 stones totaling 21.98 carats’

    Jacob and Co shared the details in a January 21 Instagram post: “The Vantara was conceived as a tribute to Anant Ambani’s Vantara — one of the world’s most ambitious wildlife rescue and conservation initiatives, based in Gujarat, India. At the center of the dial sits a hand-painted figurine of Anant himself, symbolizing stewardship and responsibility. Surrounding him, finely detailed depictions of a lion and a Bengal tiger represent the wildlife Vantara is dedicated to protecting. Framing the scene is a green camouflage gemstone motif, crafted from demantoid garnets, tsavorites, green sapphires, and white diamonds — 397 stones totaling 21.98 carats.”

    How much does the Vantara watch cost?

    The watch belongs to Jacob and Co's Opera collection, known for its rotating movements and musical complications. A January 22 Instagram post by Watchopea shared that the timepiece was valued at around ‘$1.5 million’ (approximately 12.5 crore).

    While the watch has garnered praise from horology enthusiasts for its design, its price has also sparked interest on social media. A comment on Watchopea's post read: “If I owned one, I would sell it and open a long position in Bitcoin.” Someone also said: “This is crazy.” A comment also read, “Wow! Gorgeous!”

    About Vantara: The 'star of the forest'

    The watch's inspiration, Vantara, was officially inaugurated in March 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Located within the Reliance Jamnagar Refinery complex, it reportedly spans 3,500 acres and houses over 150,000 animals.

    The facility has set a global benchmark for wildlife care, featuring a 100,000-square-foot wildlife hospital, advanced diagnostic tools including MRI, CT scans, and hyperbaric oxygen chambers, and specialised enclosures for elephants, according to Archidust.com. Despite buzz regarding its scale and private nature, Vantara remains Anant's primary passion project.

