This $1.5 million tribute watch for Anant Ambani features a miniature of the billionaire heir inside the dial. Watch

True to the New York-based brand's reputation for maximalist luxury, the Vantara watch features an intricate green camouflage motif that extends across the case and dial. This aesthetic is achieved through a complex setting of nearly 400 precious stones, totaling approximately 21.98 carats, Jacob and Co shared on Instagram:

At the heart of the dial sits a meticulously hand-painted figurine of Anant, depicted in a blue floral shirt. He is flanked by miniature, lifelike sculptures of a lion and a Bengal tiger, symbolising the animals within the Vantara ecosystem.

Luxury watchmaker Jacob and Co has unveiled its latest horological masterpiece: the 'Opera Vantara Green Camo'. Launched on January 21, 2026, the bespoke timepiece serves as a 'tribute' to Vantara , the wildlife rescue and conservation initiative in Gujarat, India, spearheaded by Anant Ambani, businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son. Also read | Anant Ambani's top 5 luxurious watches from rare collection are worth crores and will blow your mind

‘397 stones totaling 21.98 carats’ Jacob and Co shared the details in a January 21 Instagram post: “The Vantara was conceived as a tribute to Anant Ambani’s Vantara — one of the world’s most ambitious wildlife rescue and conservation initiatives, based in Gujarat, India. At the center of the dial sits a hand-painted figurine of Anant himself, symbolizing stewardship and responsibility. Surrounding him, finely detailed depictions of a lion and a Bengal tiger represent the wildlife Vantara is dedicated to protecting. Framing the scene is a green camouflage gemstone motif, crafted from demantoid garnets, tsavorites, green sapphires, and white diamonds — 397 stones totaling 21.98 carats.”

How much does the Vantara watch cost? The watch belongs to Jacob and Co's Opera collection, known for its rotating movements and musical complications. A January 22 Instagram post by Watchopea shared that the timepiece was valued at around ‘$1.5 million’ (approximately ₹12.5 crore).

While the watch has garnered praise from horology enthusiasts for its design, its price has also sparked interest on social media. A comment on Watchopea's post read: “If I owned one, I would sell it and open a long position in Bitcoin.” Someone also said: “This is crazy.” A comment also read, “Wow! Gorgeous!”