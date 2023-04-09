Timeless fashion: Watch trends to look out for in 2023

As we move into 2023, it's important to stay on top of the latest trends in various industries, including the world of watches. The watch industry has been around for centuries, and it continues to evolve and adapt to new technologies and changing consumer preferences. In 2023, we can expect to see several exciting trends that will shape the industry in the coming years. From technological advancements to a renewed focus on sustainability and heritage, there will be something for everyone in the world of watches! Keeping up with the latest watch trends can help you make informed decisions when buying a new timepiece or simply stay up-to-date on the latest fashion trends. (Also read: Hair colour trends to watch out for in 2023 ) Keeping up with the latest watch trends can help you make informed decisions when buying a new timepiece or simply stay up-to-date on the latest fashion trends. (Pexels )

Gaurav Mehta, Founder-Director of Jaipur Watch Company, shared with HT Lifestyle, some of the most prominent watch trends that are expected to shape the industry in 2023.

1. Pre-loved luxury

Pre-loved luxury watches have been gaining popularity in recent years and this trend is expected to continue in 2023. More consumers are becoming aware of the environmental impact of fast fashion and are turning to second-hand luxury items as a more sustainable option. Additionally, pre-owned luxury watches offer an opportunity for consumers to own high-end timepieces at a lower price than buying a new one altogether. After all, the pre-loved industry is driven by education, transparency, and legitimacy, and it will continue to grow in 2023.

2. Bringing back heritage

Indian luxury brands are now showcasing their heritage in their watch designs highlighting traditional motifs and materials that reflect India’s rich cultural heritage. It is also aimed at catering for the international audience who are looking for unique and authentic designs.

Indian material such as intricate embroidery and filigree work in watch straps and dials. Additionally, they use intricate and stunning Pichwai style paintings to portray tales from Lord Krishna’s life. As a result, we can expect to see brands engraving the new time with Indian heritage values into their designs in 2023!

3. Colourful dials

In recent years, there has been a growing trend towards watches with colourful dials, especially among younger consumers who are looking for more unique and bold styles. This trend is expected to continue in 2023 with more brands offering colourful dial options in a range of bright and bold colours, as well as pastel and earthy tones. Additionally, brighter colours are now far more acceptable to wear in official settings as the typical office has gotten more informal. With more people looking to express their individuality through their accessories, colourful dials offer a fun and vibrant way to add a pop of colour to any outfit!

4. Larger case sizes

There has been a trend towards larger watches, especially in men’s styles. One significant factor is that watches now serve numerous purposes other than simply telling the time, such as becoming a status symbol and a luxury item. As a result, some believe that larger watches indicate better social rank. Additionally, larger case watches offer a bolder and more masculine look, while allowing for more features to be added to the watch. So, we can expect to see more oversized watches and sportier styles in the coming year!

In conclusion, 2023 is shaping up to be an exciting year for watch enthusiasts and customers alike. Additionally, we can expect to see a greater emphasis on individuality with colourful dials, oversized cases and cultural heritage in watch designs showcasing unique and authentic elements of different regions and cultures.