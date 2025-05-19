Top 8 perfumes for women under 500: Best smelling picks for all the Divas out there

Great smelling perfumes are always the attention catcher! And often, these bottles do come with a pricey tag attached. But what if we say, now you can smell rich and divine that too without burning a hole into your pocket? Sounds like a dream, indeed! Best perfumes for women under ₹ 500: Top picks for every Diva

We have rounded a list of some of the best smelling perfumes for women under ₹500 for all you beautiful divas out there. These perfumes are not only heavenly aromatic but would also keep your expenses under check.

So, check out our top 8 picks of the best perfume for women under ₹500 to smell divine without splurging.

Loading Suggestions...

1. Secret Temptation Romance Eau De Parfum for Women,

Loading Suggestions...

Secret Temptation Romance Eau De Parfum is a delicate perfume designed for the modern, romantic woman. With soft floral and fruity notes, it evokes elegance, warmth, and charm. This perfume is ideal for daytime wear, and its fragrance lingers gently. Be it for work or a casual outing, Romance adds a subtle allure that enhances every moment with grace and femininity.

Specifications Quantity: 100 ml Bottle Type: Spray Ideal for: Daily wear Fragrance Type: Eau De Parfum Longevity: 6–8 hours Notes: Floral, Fruity Click Here to Buy Secret Temptation Romance Eau De Parfum for Women,

2. Engage Femme Eau De Parfum for Women

Loading Suggestions...

Engage Femme Eau De Parfum is a bold, confident fragrance for women who own their space. Blending rich floral and woody notes with a hint of sweetness, this perfume creates a captivating scent that is both empowering and feminine. It is perfect for evenings or special occasions, offering a lasting impression with every spritz.

Specifications Quantity: 90 ml Fragrance Type: Eau De Parfum Notes: Floral, Woody, Sweet Longevity: 6–7 hours Ideal for: Evening wear Bottle Type: Spray Click Here to Buy Engage Femme Eau De Parfum for Women

3. Yardley London Morning Dew Perfume Spray

Loading Suggestions...

Yardley London Morning Dew Perfume Spray captures the essence of freshness and femininity. With crisp floral notes and a soft musky base. This perfume is designed for women who appreciate subtle elegance. It is ideal for everyday use, Morning Dew offers a refreshing burst of fragrance that uplifts the spirit and gently lingers throughout the day.

Specifications Quantity: 120 ml Fragrance Type: Perfume Spray Notes: Floral, Fresh, Musky Longevity: 4–5 hours Ideal for: Daily wear Bottle Type: Spray Click Here to Buy Yardley London Morning Dew Perfume Spray

4. Bella Vita Luxury Date Woman

Loading Suggestions...

Bella Vita Luxury Date Woman is a romantic fragrance designed to evoke charm and sensuality. Its alluring blend of fruity, floral, and woody notes makes it perfect for romantic evenings. Sophisticated yet playful, this scent is for the woman who loves to leave an impression of elegance and warmth wherever she goes.

Specifications Quantity: 100 ml Fragrance Type: Eau De Parfum Notes: Fruity, Floral, Woody Longevity: 6–8 hours Ideal for: Romantic wear Bottle Type: Spray Click Here to Buy Bella Vita Luxury Date Woman

5. RENEE Eau De Parfum Bloom | Premium Long Lasting Luxury Perfume | Notes of Almond | Scent for All Occasions | 50ml

Loading Suggestions...

RENEE Bloom is a vibrant and refreshing perfume celebrating femininity and self-expression. With its bright citrus top notes, heart of blooming florals, and a soft musky base, this perfume is perfect for uplifting your mood and suits women who enjoy fresh, lively scents with a touch of class and grace.

Specifications Quantity: 50 ml Fragrance Type: Eau De Parfum Notes: Citrus, Floral, Musk Longevity: 5–7 hours Ideal for: Daytime wear Bottle Type: Spray Click Here to Buy RENEE Eau De Parfum Bloom | Premium Long Lasting Luxury Perfume | Notes of Almond | Scent for All Occasions | 50ml

6. Bella Vita Luxury CEO Woman

Loading Suggestions...

Bella Vita Luxury CEO Woman is a powerful fragrance designed for women who lead with elegance and confidence. A sophisticated blend of citrus, floral, and woody notes, this perfume embodies authority and grace. It is perfect for professional settings, helping you make a strong, lasting impression with every encounter.

Specifications Quantity: 100 ml Fragrance Type: Eau De Parfum Notes: Citrus, Floral, Woody Longevity: 6–9 hours Ideal for: Office/Professional wear Bottle Type: Spray Click Here to Buy Bella Vita Luxury CEO Woman

7. Ajmal Neea Eau De Perfume Floral Perfume 50ML Long Lasting Scent Spray Gift For Women.

Loading Suggestions...

Ajmal Neea is a graceful and serene fragrance made for women who appreciate understated beauty. With a floral heart and musky undertones, Neea offers a soft, long-lasting aroma perfect for any occasion. It blends freshness and depth effortlessly, making it ideal for daily wear and those who prefer a subtle yet lasting fragrance.

Specifications Quantity: 100 ml Fragrance Type: Eau De Perfume Notes: Floral, Musky Longevity: 7–9 hours Ideal for: All-day wear Bottle Type: Spray Click Here to Buy Ajmal Neea Eau De Perfume Floral Perfume 50ML Long Lasting Scent Spray Gift For Women.

8. Enchanteur Alluring Perfume For Women

Loading Suggestions...

Enchanteur Alluring Perfume for Women is a seductive fragrance that blends exotic florals with sensual musk. Designed to enhance your natural charm, this perfume is perfect for romantic occasions. Its lasting aroma envelops you in an aura of mystery and elegance, making it a go-to for women who enjoy attention-grabbing scents.

Specifications Quantity: 100 ml Fragrance Type: Eau De Toilette Notes: Exotic Floral, Musk Longevity: 5–6 hours Ideal for: Romantic occasions Bottle Type: Spray Click Here to Buy Enchanteur Alluring Perfume For Women

Check out best perfume for women under ₹ 500 at Myntra:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Top 8 matte eyeshadow palettes for elegant and soft eye look; Master the art of eye makeup

Davidoff perfumes for him and her: Dive into oceanic freshness with our top 8 picks

8 Best deodorant for women you cannot miss to smell great and stay fresh all day long

Top 8 Nautica Voyage perfumes for that long-lasting signature smell; Deep dive into the breezy aromas

FAQ for perfumes for women under ₹500 How do I choose the right perfume for me? Choosing the right perfume is a personal experience. Consider your personality, the occasion (day vs. night, casual vs. formal), and your scent preferences (floral, fruity, woody, spicy, etc.). Test samples on your skin and give the fragrance time to develop before deciding.

How long does perfume last on the skin? Perfume longevity depends on the concentration, your skin type, and where it's applied. Eau de Parfum can last up to 8 hours, while Eau de Toilette may last 3–5 hours.

Can perfume expire? Yes, perfumes can expire, especially if exposed to heat, light, or air. Most perfumes last 3–5 years when stored properly in a cool, dark place.

Is this perfume suitable for sensitive skin? If you have sensitive skin, check the ingredient list for potential allergens. Consider doing a patch test before full application. Look for hypoallergenic or dermatologist-tested options.

What’s the difference between top, middle, and base notes? Top notes: The first impression of the fragrance (e.g., citrus, light florals). Middle notes (heart notes): Develop after the top notes fade, forming the core (e.g., rose, jasmine). Base notes: The lasting scent that lingers on your skin (e.g., musk, vanilla, sandalwood).

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.