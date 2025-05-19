Menu Explore
Top 8 perfumes for women under 500: Best smelling picks for all the Divas out there

Shweta Pandey
May 19, 2025 03:17 PM IST

Looking out for the best smelling perfumes for women under ₹500? Check out our top 8 picks.

Great smelling perfumes are always the attention catcher! And often, these bottles do come with a pricey tag attached. But what if we say, now you can smell rich and divine that too without burning a hole into your pocket? Sounds like a dream, indeed!

Best perfumes for women under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500: Top picks for every Diva
Best perfumes for women under 500: Top picks for every Diva

We have rounded a list of some of the best smelling perfumes for women under 500 for all you beautiful divas out there. These perfumes are not only heavenly aromatic but would also keep your expenses under check.

So, check out our top 8 picks of the best perfume for women under 500 to smell divine without splurging.

1.

Secret Temptation Romance Eau De Parfum for Women,

Secret Temptation Romance Eau De Parfum is a delicate perfume designed for the modern, romantic woman. With soft floral and fruity notes, it evokes elegance, warmth, and charm. This perfume is ideal for daytime wear, and its fragrance lingers gently. Be it for work or a casual outing, Romance adds a subtle allure that enhances every moment with grace and femininity.

Specifications

Quantity:
100 ml
Bottle Type:
Spray
Ideal for:
Daily wear
Fragrance Type:
Eau De Parfum
Longevity:
6–8 hours
Notes:
Floral, Fruity
Secret Temptation Romance Eau De Parfum for Women,

2.

Engage Femme Eau De Parfum for Women

Engage Femme Eau De Parfum is a bold, confident fragrance for women who own their space. Blending rich floral and woody notes with a hint of sweetness, this perfume creates a captivating scent that is both empowering and feminine. It is perfect for evenings or special occasions, offering a lasting impression with every spritz.

 

Specifications

Quantity:
90 ml
Fragrance Type:
Eau De Parfum
Notes:
Floral, Woody, Sweet
Longevity:
6–7 hours
Ideal for:
Evening wear
Bottle Type:
Spray
Engage Femme Eau De Parfum for Women

3.

Yardley London Morning Dew Perfume Spray

Yardley London Morning Dew Perfume Spray captures the essence of freshness and femininity. With crisp floral notes and a soft musky base. This perfume is designed for women who appreciate subtle elegance. It is ideal for everyday use, Morning Dew offers a refreshing burst of fragrance that uplifts the spirit and gently lingers throughout the day.

Specifications

Quantity:
120 ml
Fragrance Type:
Perfume Spray
Notes:
Floral, Fresh, Musky
Longevity:
4–5 hours
Ideal for:
Daily wear
Bottle Type:
Spray
Yardley London Morning Dew Perfume Spray

4.

Bella Vita Luxury Date Woman

Bella Vita Luxury Date Woman is a romantic fragrance designed to evoke charm and sensuality. Its alluring blend of fruity, floral, and woody notes makes it perfect for romantic evenings. Sophisticated yet playful, this scent is for the woman who loves to leave an impression of elegance and warmth wherever she goes.

 

Specifications

Quantity:
100 ml
Fragrance Type:
Eau De Parfum
Notes:
Fruity, Floral, Woody
Longevity:
6–8 hours
Ideal for:
Romantic wear
Bottle Type:
Spray
Bella Vita Luxury Date Woman

5.

RENEE Eau De Parfum Bloom | Premium Long Lasting Luxury Perfume | Notes of Almond | Scent for All Occasions | 50ml

RENEE Bloom is a vibrant and refreshing perfume celebrating femininity and self-expression. With its bright citrus top notes, heart of blooming florals, and a soft musky base, this perfume is perfect for uplifting your mood and suits women who enjoy fresh, lively scents with a touch of class and grace.

Specifications

Quantity:
50 ml
Fragrance Type:
Eau De Parfum
Notes:
Citrus, Floral, Musk
Longevity:
5–7 hours
Ideal for:
Daytime wear
Bottle Type:
Spray
RENEE Eau De Parfum Bloom | Premium Long Lasting Luxury Perfume | Notes of Almond | Scent for All Occasions | 50ml

6.

Bella Vita Luxury CEO Woman

Bella Vita Luxury CEO Woman is a powerful fragrance designed for women who lead with elegance and confidence. A sophisticated blend of citrus, floral, and woody notes, this perfume embodies authority and grace. It is perfect for professional settings, helping you make a strong, lasting impression with every encounter.

Specifications

Quantity:
100 ml
Fragrance Type:
Eau De Parfum
Notes:
Citrus, Floral, Woody
Longevity:
6–9 hours
Ideal for:
Office/Professional wear
Bottle Type:
Spray
Bella Vita Luxury CEO Woman

7.

Ajmal Neea Eau De Perfume Floral Perfume 50ML Long Lasting Scent Spray Gift For Women.

Ajmal Neea is a graceful and serene fragrance made for women who appreciate understated beauty. With a floral heart and musky undertones, Neea offers a soft, long-lasting aroma perfect for any occasion. It blends freshness and depth effortlessly, making it ideal for daily wear and those who prefer a subtle yet lasting fragrance.

Specifications

Quantity:
100 ml
Fragrance Type:
Eau De Perfume
Notes:
Floral, Musky
Longevity:
7–9 hours
Ideal for:
All-day wear
Bottle Type:
Spray
Ajmal Neea Eau De Perfume Floral Perfume 50ML Long Lasting Scent Spray Gift For Women.

8.

Enchanteur Alluring Perfume For Women

Enchanteur Alluring Perfume for Women is a seductive fragrance that blends exotic florals with sensual musk. Designed to enhance your natural charm, this perfume is perfect for romantic occasions. Its lasting aroma envelops you in an aura of mystery and elegance, making it a go-to for women who enjoy attention-grabbing scents.

Specifications

Quantity:
100 ml
Fragrance Type:
Eau De Toilette
Notes:
Exotic Floral, Musk
Longevity:
5–6 hours
Ideal for:
Romantic occasions
Bottle Type:
Spray
Enchanteur Alluring Perfume For Women

 

Check out best perfume for women under 500 at Myntra:

FAQ for perfumes for women under ₹500

  • How do I choose the right perfume for me?

    Choosing the right perfume is a personal experience. Consider your personality, the occasion (day vs. night, casual vs. formal), and your scent preferences (floral, fruity, woody, spicy, etc.). Test samples on your skin and give the fragrance time to develop before deciding.

  • How long does perfume last on the skin?

    Perfume longevity depends on the concentration, your skin type, and where it's applied. Eau de Parfum can last up to 8 hours, while Eau de Toilette may last 3–5 hours.

  • Can perfume expire?

    Yes, perfumes can expire, especially if exposed to heat, light, or air. Most perfumes last 3–5 years when stored properly in a cool, dark place.

  • Is this perfume suitable for sensitive skin?

    If you have sensitive skin, check the ingredient list for potential allergens. Consider doing a patch test before full application. Look for hypoallergenic or dermatologist-tested options.

  • What’s the difference between top, middle, and base notes?

    Top notes: The first impression of the fragrance (e.g., citrus, light florals). Middle notes (heart notes): Develop after the top notes fade, forming the core (e.g., rose, jasmine). Base notes: The lasting scent that lingers on your skin (e.g., musk, vanilla, sandalwood).

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

