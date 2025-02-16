Twinkle Khanna rocks classic black shirt and denim pair with dramatic sunnies and watch

Black shirt and denim is an evergreen combination that has stood the test of time. It is casual yet commands sophisticated attention. Twinkle Khanna rocked this pair as she stepped out. Let's see how she styled and if there are any style takeaways that can inspire your next semi-casual outfit. Twinkle Khanna sets major style goals with angular sunglasses and classic ensemble.(PC: Voompla)

More about the look

Twinkle Khanna wore a solid tucked in black shirt with sleeves rolled up to elbows. The shirt is Aitana Blouse from Equipment and costs $195.09 which is approximately Rs.16, 908.

Now on to the bottom, she wore high-waisted, faded flare jeans with distressed frayed hem and it's from ME+EM London which cost £78 which is about Rs. 6760.

It's the accessories that stood out the most. For a casual outfit, she went for high-fashion accessories, reminding accessorising is no casual game. Twinkle wore a cat-eye sunglass with golden, angular frames. It's from Paabi and costs Rs. 8,420. Her other star accessory was the Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas watch. A turquoise tote bag completed the look.

Style takeaways

Accessories steer the mood. Even casual looks are elevated to classy style with the right accessories. Like Twinkle, consider going for angular, dramatic sunglasses for a dose of chic energy, while a statement watch can anchor your look. You don't need a lot of accessories, just a few statement pieces will do the job. To recreate the serpentine watch, you can go for stacked bracelets.

When in doubt, go for classic pairs. Deciding on OOTD is frustrating sometimes. For the days you get decision fatigue, blindly choose classic pairs like black shirts and denim.

Dress too basic? Acknowledge it, even if black shirts and denim are classics, they are somewhat basic, so how do you bring that oomph to your style? Hairstyle! Like Twinkle, go for a voluminous blowout that just transforms your overall look.

