Urmila Matonkar's 'artificial' new pics at 51 attract advice from fans: 'You are very beautiful but use iPhone'
Urmila Matondkar's look in new photos has stunned internet – some fans have praised her ‘transformation’, while others have even offered ‘advice’.
Fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to Urmila Matonkar's latest pictures, with some praising her for her 'amazing transformation' and others wondering what happened to her. The actor-politician took to Instagram on June 24 to share a series of photos of herself in a pink sleeveless top and matching pink flared mini skirt. Also read | Urmila Matondkar is elegant and timeless as she dazzles in strapless top, flared pants for Satya event. See pics
What did Urmila wear?
Urmila's latest look is what we think of when we think Barbiecore fashion. Her crop top featured golden pearl buttons for a slightly schoolgirl look that's back in style. Urmila's styling takes this cute and romantic skirt look to the next level: she completed her look with glamorous makeup and a wavy hairstyle.
Check out her photos:
Fan reactions: admiration to confusion
What caught some fans' attention was Urmila's seemingly altered features in the sunlit pictures taken at a rooftop restaurant-cum-bar. A comment read, “You are very beautiful. Just one advice: please use iPhone for pics Urmila. Android pics are so artificial.”
Someone else commented on Urmila's pictures: “Either this is 10 GB AI work done on her face or 10 kg of Ozempic. One more organic beauty lost to artificial show off.” A person asked, “What has she done to her face?” Another commented, “Looking weird.”
Some people say her pics are heavily filtered
Others praised Urmila's 'natural beauty' and celebrated her 'transformation', with one Instagram user saying, “Stunning beauty.” Another said, “Amazing transformation dear. You killed AI with your natural beauty.” Several others left comments such as 'gorgeous', 'cute' and 'beautiful'.
The use of filters on social media has become a popular trend among celebrities and influencers. While filters can be a fun way to enhance photos, it is not clear if Urmila did indeed use filters in the latest photos she posted.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.